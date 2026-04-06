Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: blind bag, brian hurtt, die-cut, Flux House, Fort Psycho, matt kindt, MindMGMT

Matt Kindt's Mind MGMT & Fort Psycho, No Digital, Print Only From Oni

Matt Kindt's Mind MGMT and Fort Psycho with Brian Hurtt, no digital, print only from Oni... as well as blind bags, die-cuts and psycho-vision

Article Summary Matt Kindt returns with Mind MGMT: New & Improved and the new Fort Psycho series from Oni Press in 2026

Both comics are launching as print-only, with no digital release for at least the first four issues

Mind MGMT #1 features die-cut covers, blind bags, and variant covers by top comic artists

Fort Psycho #1 debuts a unique Psycho-Vision format with oversized, ad-free issues and extra back matter

This year, Matt Kindt is bringing back Mind MGMT, now from Oni Press rather than Dark Horse, along with a new comic book series with Brian Hurtt, Fort Psycho as part of his Flux House imprint. Kicking off with a preview for both Free Comic Book Day, Oni Press is also committing to comic book stores with a promise that there will be no digital version of the comic book for at least the first issues. They are guaranteeing no digital publication for 30 days after the print publication of the fourth issue for both series. If people want it, as with the recent DC/Marvel crossovers, they will have to go into a comic book store to buy it. Or order it from an online comic book store. Either way.

Partially to give comic book retailers a greater reason to order the comics, but also, they are doing some weird things with the actual physical nature of the comic books in question. Mind MGMT: New & Improved #1 will feature a specialty die-cut cover and 32 pages of content written, drawn, colored, lettered, and designed by Kindt himself, alongside a specially manufactured "blind bag" containing one of 15 exclusive, chase, or rare variant covers spanning four distinct subsets from some of Kindt's closest and most acclaimed collaborators, including Jenna Cha, Jeff Lemire, Jesse Lonergan, Fábio Moon, David Rubín, Scott Suguichi, and J.H. Williams III. As well as a whole bunch of other weird nonsense, though it looks like they have decided not to credit the covers to Richard Nixon and Charles Manson anymore. Maybe that was just too much of a Bad Idea. The series's first issue will debut in comic shops everywhere on June 24th.

Then in August, Fort Psycho #1 (of 12), the 40-page first issue of the new maxi-series from co-creators Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt will debut a new publishing format called Psycho-Vision, as each issue will feature panton-keyed covers on 10 pt. cardstock with a maximised, ad-free format with lots of back matter.

Hunter Gorinson, President & Publisher of Oni Press, used to work at Valiant with the Bad Idea Comics folk, everyone. He says "For every fan, the experience of reading and loving comics starts at a comic shops, and, with Flux House preparing to debut two of the summer's most immersive reading experiences at Oni Press, we want to do everything we can to support MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED and FORT PSYCHO on store shelves throughout the coming summer and fall. Matt Kindt and Oni Press are committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind experience, and we truly believe that starts with local comic book shops. Whether blasting open a brand-new frontier for one of this century's most acclaimed and rightfully influential independent comics series in MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED or creating one of the New Year's most white-kuckle entertainment experiences in the pages of FORT PSYCHO, this is a line of books that is bold, experimental, and fearlessly creative in the service of telling the most gripping story possible." Let's have a look at them then…

MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1

WRITTEN BY MATT KINDT

ART BY MATT KINDT

FOC: 4/27/2026

ON SALE JUNE 24th, 2026 | $5.99 | 32 PGS. OF CONTENT | NO ADS | FC

NEW AGENTS. NEW MISSION. NEW BEGINNING.

From New York Times best-selling cartoonist and multiple Eisner Award nominee Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Dept. H), the defining statement on psychic espionage returns with an all-new, entirely self-contained entry point into the genre-bending, Eisner Award–nominated series that Entertainment Weekly calls "one of the most experimental and fascinating books in mainstream comics."

Ten years ago, the extra-governmental agency known as Mind Management exploded in a barrage of bullets and brain matter. Those that survived have gone underground—forging new lives with unremarkable identities and falsified pasts to obfuscate the strange abilities that once made them highly prized assets in the global war for psychic control. Now, two investigators—Detective Delphi and Detective Swon—have found themselves at the center of an unexpected puzzle. Here: A man poisoned in a coffee shop with a sophisticated neurotoxin. There: A supposed suicide victim run over by a train . . . with his arms found in a trash can five miles from the tracks. Their connection: Someone is killing former Mind Management agents in improbable and arcane ways . . . Seemingly impossible crimes committed by a faceless killer capable of evading even the most pervasive digital surveillance. What secret are they killing to protect? Who will be next? Has Mind Management returned? Did it ever go away? You are paranoid . . . but are you paranoid enough? $5.99 6/24/2026

FORT PSYCHO #1 (of 12)

WRITTEN BY MATT KINDT

ART BY BRIAN HURTT

ON SALE IN AUGUST!

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – MIND MGMT FORT PSYCHO SPECIAL (NET)

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Brian Hurtt, Matt Kindt

"From the mind of New York Times best-selling, Eisner Award-nominated creative powerhouse Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), welcome to FLUX HOUSE – the first and only comics imprint designed to conjoin directly with your nervous system to deliver controlled bursts of paranoia, anxiety, and adrenaline as designated by our mysterious benefactors at Oni Press.

Before the arrival of Kindt's first two shrapnel-laced new series under the FLUX HOUSE banner – MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED in June, and FORT PSYCHO with co-creator/artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) in August – experience the psychotropic effects of FLUX HOUSE firsthand with this EXCLUSIVE DOUBLE FEATURE … featuring TWO BRAND-NEW SHORT STORIES debuting first right here, ONLY ON FREE COMIC BOOK DAY!

First: Congratulations! You have been selected to join the ranks of MIND MGMT – the secretive agency rumored to influence global affairs from the shadows through assassination, sabotage, and psychic espionage. In the hands of our elite instructors, you will be schooled in the exotic arts of mental manipulation, information warfare, subliminal conditioning, and more. This comic book is part of your training. Read on to discover who we are, who we are fighting, and why our lives are no longer our own in this self-contained, educational introduction to the vast underground network we call MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, as written and drawn by Matt Kindt.

Then: BOOM! BANG! DUCK! For the international commandos codenamed SHIV, LYCAN, and DRAGONFLY, a routine mission to catch-and-kill a fugitive from the world's most wanted terror sect is about to go very, very wrong. Who are THE SEVEN SEALS? And what terrible price will the men and women of FORT PSYCHO pay to bring them to justice? Master storytellers Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt present an all-new, high-octane prelude to the events of FORT PSYCHO #1 – the action comic so extreme, it might just catch on fire."

5/2/2026

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