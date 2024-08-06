Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dc middle grade ya, graphic novel, Matthew Dow Smith

Matthew Dow Smith's DC Misfits of Magic Middle-Grade Graphic Novel

DC Misfits Of Magic, by Matthew Dow Smith, is a new middle-grade graphic novel from DC Comics for May next year.

Main characters include Ricki, Ross, ADHD Blue Devil, Deadkid Boston Brand, and The Enchantress June Moon.

The group is guided by camp counselor Zatanna Zatara at the local library, facing dark supernatural forces.

Part of DC's new wave of middle-grade and YA graphic novels, ideal for readers ages 8-12, grades 3-7.

DC Misfits Of Magic, by Matthew Dow Smith, is a new middle-grade graphic novel for May next year, including magical middle-graders, Ricki and Ross, Danny Cassidy – the Blue Devil with ADHD, Deadkid – Boston Brand and The Enchantress – June Moon, who all meet at the local library with their camp counselor, Zatanna Zatara. DC Misfits Of Magic is part of a new wave of middle-grade and YA original graphic novels being launched for 2025, and we have details of more on this Bleeding Cool DC Middle-Grade and YA tag.

DC Misfits of Magic

Matthew Smith Dow,

06 May 2025, $12.99, Ages 8 to 12, Grades 3 to 7, 160 pages

When these tweens team up, nothing can stop them! Ricki Jones is your average middle-grader. Her fellow-orphan-turned-adopted-brother Ross is, too. The seven mystical monks training them to protect the Earth from dark supernatural forces are pretty standard adults—they want nothing more than a little peace over summer vacation and all their prior attempts to get the kids out of town led to the camps going out of business. So this year? Rikki and Ross are heading to the town library, where Zatanna Zatara took a camp counselor job she expects to regret. And Rikki's very normal. Everyone wants to investigate mysterious and strange events that could also mean the end of the world. Right? Everyone gathers a band of rogues and weirdoes to help. That's just how friendship works! It's fate (not like, Dr. Fate, just regular fate) that brings her together with Danny Cassidy, the Blue Devil. He's got ADHD and kinda fused with his Halloween costume, giving him demon powers. And Boston Brand, who died in a horrifying microfiche accident and roams the halls as Deadkid. And don't forget June Moon, who changes into an incredibly powerful sorceress named The Enchantress. But don't hold that against her, she's really very sweet when she's not causing trouble.

Matthew Dow Smith has written and drawn comics such as Batman '66 Meets Steed and Mrs. Peel, The October Girl and Amelia Shadows, Starman, Mike Mignola's Hellboy, The X-Files, Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem, Black Manta, Dark Crystal, Doctor Who, Johnny Chaos, Arch Nemesis, Amelia Shadows, and more.

