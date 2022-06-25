Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1 Preview: Pacific Rim Job

Iron Man gives The Avengers a Pacific Rim job in this preview of Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1… We mean he made them giant mech suits. What did you think?! Check out the preview below.

Mech Strike: Monster Hunters #1

by Christos Gage & Paco Diaz, cover by Pere Perez

In AVENGERS: MECH STRIKE, the Avengers donned new mech armor to battle an unprecedented threat. Now a trio of the world's most notorious super villains, assembled by Doctor Doom, have used the Eye of the Kraken to give themselves a mystical – and monstrous! – upgrade. In order to defeat their foes, the Avengers must undergo a similar transformation – and become MONSTER HUNTERS! But will the heroes be consumed by their dark new powers? Featuring classic Avengers characters and some surprising new additions to the team, all outfitted in their very own mech armor!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620330700111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620330700121 – MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS 1 YOON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620330700131 – MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS 1 E.J. SU VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.