Meet New DC Comics Cosmic Superhero, She's Doctor Multiverse

Justice League Incarnate #1 is published in November from DC Comics, launching a new character, Doctor Multiverse. Much about the new character remains a mystery, but now we can see just what they look like ahead of DC Comics' full solicitation reveal… Doctor Multiverse from Earth 8, caught in the clutches of Darkseid!

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #1 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Andrei Bressan, Brandon Peterson (CA) Gary Frank

After the shocking ending of Infinite Frontier, Justice League Incarnate defends the Multiverse from Darkseid across infinite Earths! Following a devastating defeat at the hands of the one true Darkseid, the Superman of Earth-23 leads a team of superheroes from myriad worlds that includes Flashpoint Batman, China's Flash from Earth-0, Captain Carrot from Earth-26, and the brand new superhero DR. MULTIVERSE from Earth-8 in a last ditch effort to stop the end of every possible universe as we know it! Written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver with first-issue art by Brandon Peterson and Andrei Berssan and a rotating cast of artists exploring the many different worlds of the DC Multiverse, this can't-miss series is the next thrilling chapter in the Infinite Frontier saga!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/23/2021

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #2 (OF 5) CVR A GARY FRANK

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Kyle Hotz, Andrei Bresson (CA) Gary Frank

As Darkseid's quest leaves a bloody trail across the MultiversE, the Justice League Incarnate ventures to the dark world of horror known as Earth-13. They must enlist the aid of Super-Demon and his League of Shadows against not only Darkseid but also the evil power couple of Asmodel and the Sheeda Queen! While on Earth-11, the Batwoman Who Laughs begins her schemes.?

Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: In-Store Date: 12/7/2021

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #3

Doctor Multiverse is caught in the clutches of Darkseid! To save her, President Superman, Flashpoint Batman, and the rest of the Justice League Incarnate team up with Earth-41 heroes Spore and Nimrod Squad; meanwhile, a villain from Multiversity returns to stake their claim on the crack in the Multiverse and the power that lies beyond.

Written by JOSH WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER Art by ARIEL OLIVETTI and ANDRE BRESSAN Cover by GARY FRANK Variant cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI Peacemaker variant cover by JORGE FORNES 1:25 variant cover by JORGE FORNES $4.99 US 40 pages 3 of 5 $5.99 US Variant (Card stock) ON SALE 1/4/22