Mega Man X #0 in Udon Entertainment's January 2026 Full Solicits

Udon Entertainment launches Mega Man X #0, a six-issue series going up to #5, by Daniel Arsenault and Jeffrey Cruz, marking the X-generation of Mega Man getting its first comics book series in January 2026, with this prelude issue. And following on from Mega Man X by Arsenault and Edwin Huang, which was published as a one-shot by Udon back in June for Megaman Timelines.

MEGA MAN X #0 (OF 5)

(W) Daniel Arsenault (A/CA) Jeffrey Cruz

The X-generation of Mega Man gets its own comics series! In this special prelude issue, the reploid hero known as X travels the highways of the future on his first solo mission, hunting a reploid who has gone rogue… a Maverick! Strap on your X-buster for more robotic action than ever! Retail: $4.99 1/14/2026

The Mega Man franchise is grounded in a series of video games, first launched in 1987 by Capcom, featuring battles fought by the eponymous blue robot protagonist and an ongoing cast of allies and enemies. The Mega Man multiverse has spawned over 130 video games across multiple gaming systems, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide, as well as a plethora of toys, comics, and collectables. A highly-rated Mega Man TV series was popular in the USA in the 1990s and aired for several seasons. Udon Entertainment Corp is a Canadian art studio and publisher, which publishes original and translated comic books, graphic novels, manga and art books, mostly related to anime and video games, including the Street Fighter video games license, initially through Image Comics, then Devil's Due Publishing, creating the Capcom Comic Book Universe, including Dark Stalkers. It was founded in 2000 and is named after udon, a kind of noodle.

