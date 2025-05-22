Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: mega man, udon

MegaMan ZX #1, Part Of Timelines, in Udon Comics August 2025 Solicits

Just one title in Udon Studios' August 2025 solicits and solicitations, with MegaMan ZX #1. One of a number of Mega Man oneshots being published, once a month, by Udon Studios.

MEGA MAN ZX TIMELINES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAX GORDINE

MEGA MAN ZX TIMELINES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B HANZO STEINBACH VAR

MEGA MAN ZX TIMELINES #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR C INC 1:5 ANDREW DICKMAN VAR

(W) Matt Moylan (A/CA) Dax Gordine

Centuries in the future, a battle is fought over control of the Biometals – living artifacts that contain powerful weapon data! One person stands in the way of the destructive Pseudoroids and their hidden master using this power for evil – Vent, a Mega Man with the combined powers of Biometal Z and Biometal X! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/27/2025

The Mega Man franchise is grounded in a series of video games, first launched in 1987 from Capcom, featuring battles fought by the eponymous blue robot protagonist and an ongoing cast of allies and enemies. The Mega Man multiverse has spawned over 130 video games on multiple gaming systems, selling over 30 million copies worldwide, as well as a plethora of toys, comics and collectables. A highly-rated Mega Man TV series was popular in the USA in the 1990s and aired for several seasons.

Udon Entertainment Corp is a Canadian art studio and publisher, which publish original and translated comic books, graphic novels, manga and art books, mostly related to anime and video games, including the Street Fighter video games license, originally through Image Comics, then Devil's Due Publishing, creating the Capcom Comic Book Universe including Dark Stalkers. It was founded in 2000 and is named after udon, a kind of noodle.

