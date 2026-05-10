Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: graphic novel, Katia Vecchio, Memories Of Giselle

Memories Of Giselle, The Next It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth?

Memories Of Giselle by Katia Vecchio... the next It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth from Image Comics?

A couple of years ago, Zoe Thorogood's memoir comic, It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth, took the industry by storm. It was one of the hottest books on the shelves, with Image selling 50,000 copies in its first six months and earning critical acclaim for its deftly told exploration of anxiety, depression, and imposter syndrome. Is Katia Vecchio's upcoming Memories Of Giselle poised to do the same? In an era where mental health topics are at the forefront of the conversation, Thorogood's graphic novel snagged a coveted Starred Review from Publishers Weekly and Eisner Award nominations that year. Katia Vecchio is a relative newcomer without the benefit of Thorogood's track record with The Impending Blindness Of Billie Scott, but we're hearing that Memories Of Giselle is set up to gain similar attention. While the art style is certainly very different, the comparison tracks: Memories Of Giselle promise to delve into comparably dark subject matter and are inspired by true events, but this time will tackle sexual abuse and topics surrounding childhood trauma. Foreword Reviews gave a Starred Review to Memories Of Giselle, and we've seen some early commentary regarding the book ripple out early. A glowing review at A.IPT recently went up, and last year Image Comics' Sales VP, Margot Wood broke down on TikTok after reading the book…

It's not too late for comics shop retailers to get in their orders, as FOC is this weekend. Books like Memories Of Giselle tend to be difficult reads for many, but they also tend to resonate pretty deeply with customers, as It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth. And they end up gaining speed when awards season hits, too. An advantage that comic shops have? They get Image books about a month ahead of stores in the book market, and it is scheduled for the 17th of June. And that includes Amazon and chains like Barnes and Noble, with no discount for the 14th of July. For something like Memories Of Giselle, that can mean a leg up over every other mass-market retailer out there once the buzz kicks in/

MEMORIES OF GISELLE OGN

(W/A/CA) Katia Vecchio

A tender, coming-of-age, slice-of-life graphic novel that explores the psychological journey of a young woman carrying the weight of childhood trauma. Giselle grows up haunted by the constant memories of her grandmother and a single, haunting image of a boat—a symbol of a trauma she has long buried. As adolescence brings struggles with intimacy and vulnerability, fragments of the past begin to surface, leading her to a devastating truth she had long repressed. MEMORIES OF GISELLE is a harrowing yet deeply human coming-of-age tale about memory, trauma, and the courage it takes to reclaim one's life.

"For its tenderness, nuance, and complex portrait of the traumas left by childhood sexual abuse, Memories of Giselle is a standout graphic novel." —Foreword Reviews (Starred Review)

"An absorbing coming-of-age story that slowly reveals its truth and leaves a lasting emotional impact." —AIPT

"Sincere and absolutely brutal… Heavy, but told with great beauty and sensitivity." —Jordie Bellaire, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Redlands, Adventures of Young Diana $14.99 6/17/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!