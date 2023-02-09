Mephisto To Break The Fourth Wall In Marvel's Avengers? (Spoilers) Bleeding Cool has learned that the big bad demon Mephisto will break the fourth wall, as part of the current Avengers Assemble crossover storyline...

Marvel has a number of fourth-wall-breaking characters. The first to do this with any real regularity and purpose was She-Hulk in the late-eighties-and-nineties series, The Sensational She-Hulk by John Byrne, which would even see Byrne and editor Renee Witterstaetter involved in her antics. Deadpool came later, with Joe Kelly first dropping in mentions that Deadpool was aware of the issue number of a comic he was in in the late nighties, and then Christopher Priest had Loki tell Deadpool that everything was fictional, telling people "None of this is actually happening. There is a man. At a typewriter. This is all his twisted imagination." He would start to speak directly to the audience in the noughties. Since then Gwenpool has come on the scene, also aware that she is in a comic book and using it to great effect. There have also been moments of narration from the likes of Squirrel Girl and Slapstick, while Rick Jones gained the power of Comic Awareness.

But I am told that in upcoming Marvel Comics, Jason Aaron will see big bad demon Mephisto also break the fourth wall, as part of the current Avengers Assemble crossover storyline in which every possible Avenger from across time and across parallel dimensions are assembling for the big battle, upon which the fate of reality, all realities, hangs. And by all realities that includes the one in which the reader is reading the comic in which it all happens. And when it does, Mephesto, reaching out to all realities, will also reach out to this one…

So, are you ready to be part of a crossover event yourself? Which side will you be on? The side of Mephisto? Or the side of Loki the Prime Avenger? This is, of course, what it has all come down to… will you bet on Red?