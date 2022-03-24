Metal Society #1: Top Cow/Image Releases Cover, Trailer, Preview Pages

Top Cow/Image released a preview of Zack Kaplan's sci-fi new series, Metal Society, with art by Guilherme Balbi, colors by Marco Lesko, and letters by Troy Peteri, including variant, covers seven pages of interior art of the first issue, and an animated trailer.

This cover is not only by legendary artist Marc Silvestri, CEO of Top Cow and Co-Founder of Image by the great Mexican colorist Alex Sinclair, known for his work on BATMAN HUSH and THE FLASH, often collaborating with Jim Lee and Scott Williams. That's how much Top Cow are throwing their weight behind Metal Society. Overall, the series has a European feel about it that's quite appealing in that Metal Hurlant dystopian future that European creators like so much. MMA in the future! Fun! And violence!

METAL SOCIETY #1

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Guilherme Balbi, Marco Lesko

PORT OF EARTH writer ZACK KAPLAN teams up with hot up-and-coming artist GUILHERME BALBI in a dramatic new sci-fi miniseries that's Blade Runner meets Rocky.

In an inverted future, evolved robots have resurrected humans for manual labor. When a tribalistic cultural clash breaks out, a fearless human fighter and a frustrated, displaced robot will square off in a public MMA-style sport fight of epic stakes to determine once and for all who reigns supreme: man or machine.

Metal Society will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 . Fans can pre-order all the variant covers of Metal Society at their local comic book shop or via Previews World Pullbox connected to your local comic book shop.

DIAMOND CODES:

Cover A MAR220053: Guilherme Balbi

Cover B MAR220054: Qistina Khalidah

Cover C MAR220055: Alan Quah

Cover D JAN228461: Mateus Manhanni

Cover E JAN228462: Fernando Blanco

Cover F JAN228463: Marc Silvestri

Top Cow is also giving fans an exclusive look at the first 7 pages of Metal Society below.