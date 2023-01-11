Michael Moreci's Mighty Barbarians in Ablaze April 2023 Solicits Michael Moreci writes one popular barbarian comic with Barvaricm, why not write another for Ablaze? But make it plural this time.

The Mighty Barbarians is a new, ongoing series from Barbaric's Michael Moreci and drawn by Giuseppe Cafaro of Suicide Squad, Red Sonja, and Fathom. Launching from Ablaze Publishing in their April 2023 solicits and solicitations below. Issue 1 includes covers by Olivier Vatine, Francesco Tomaselli, Emanuele Gizzi, and Giuseppe Cafaro, as well as a 1:100 retailer incentive cover featuring original art by Zoe Thorogood. Yes, that Zoe Thorogood. The title will also have Covers A-D returnable for retailers.

THE MIGHTY BARBARIANS #1

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Giuseppe Cafaro

They're barbarians. They loot, they plunder, they conquer. That's what they do, and they do it alone…until NOW! When an unstoppable force starts consuming one world after another, sorceress Morgan Le Fey uses her magic to assemble a team of skull-cracking warriors who must somehow work together to save all of existence. There's the young trickster Anansi, Viking shield maiden Birka, the shape shifting Nanook, and their leader, heir to a fallen kingdom and mightiest of warriors, KULL! Though their alliance is uneasy, they will do whatever it takes to cut the heart right out of their mutual enemy, leaving a path of ruin through everything and everyone that stands in their way! Before The Avengers, The Justice League, The X-Men, before it all…stood The Mighty Barbarians! $3.99 ·On sale April 19th

ELLE(S) Vol. 2: THE ELLE-VERSE TP

(W) Kid Touissant, (A) Aveline Stokart

After a family tragedy and a startling discovery, Elle will be forced to face down her greatest enemy: herself. Elle, the high school student with as many personalities as she has hair colors, finds herself trapped in her subconscious mind following a double psychological shock. That leaves her to navigate the hidden worlds of her various personalities in search of an escape route, while Blue—a sociable version of herself with a tendency to lie, cheat, and steal—takes full control over Elle's life in the real world. Her friends start to suspect something isn't right… but can they find a way to free Elle from Blue's bonds? $10.99 · 104 Pages · ISBN: 978-1-68497-128-2 · On sale April 12th

TRESE Vol. 6: HIGH TIDE AT MIDNIGHT TP

(W) Budjette Tan (A) Kajo Baldisimo

Monsoon season has arrived in Manila. Predators that used to hunt sailors in the open sea have found their way into the flooded streets of the city. The unceasing rain muffles the screams of the victims being pulled down into the murky waters. In places too high to be reached by the flood, the party continues for the privileged, who indulge in a new designer drug which grants them the supernatural abilities of enkanto and aswang. These are the murders and mysteries Alexandra Trese needs to solve as the tide continue to rise at the stroke of midnight. $16.99 · 152 Pages · ISBN: 978-1-68497-129-9 · On sale April 12th

HEAVENLY DEMON REBORN! VOL 2 TP

(W) O'Emperor (A) Gom-Guk

Reborn as the lowliest member of the Heavenly Demon cult, Unseong embraces the ancient techniques and secrets they teach him to increase his abilities. Rising from the most likely to die in training to the leader of an elite squad, the members of the cult find that Unseong far surpasses anyone's expectations, challenging even the cult's leaders' levels of power. And while he plans to use those powers to avenge his murdered master, Unseong may not be able to protect himself from the dangers of the demonic arts. $19.99 · 300 Pages · ISBN: 978-1-68497-138-1 · Advance solicit for May 17th on sale

CHILDREN OF THE BLACK SUN #4

(W) Dario Sicchio (A) Letizia Cadonici

Is it fear or another impending black sun that has turned the town into a murderous mob? The children go into hiding with the hopes another dark dawn will come and save them, but the astrological event could spell doom for everyone. $3.99 · On sale April 12th

LOVECRAFT: UNKNOWN KADATH #8

(W) Florentino Flórez, H.P. Lovecraft, (A) Guillermo Sanna & Jacques Salomon

The Dreamer Randolph Carter's quest comes to an epic conclusion when he meets one of the gods face to face. Will this encounter lead him to the place he has seen in his dreams, or back to the waking world? Will he live the rest of his days in a magical place beyond human comprehension, or lose it all back in his old life? As a bonus, also includes the original prose story! $3.99 · On sale April 26th