Michael Ralph's Fishing And Basketball IQ – Two New YA Graphic Novels

Michael Ralph has a doctorate in Anthropology from the University of Chicago and is a tenured professor at New York University, where he teaches Histories of Capitalism, Hip Hop and Politics, Digital Humanities, and Armed Resistance. And he has just sold two new YA graphic novels to Krestyna Lypen at Algonquin. Fishing, drawn by Nia Palmer and Basketball IQ, drawn by Laura Molnar with storyboards by Nia Palmer as well.

Fishing demonstrates how incarcerated people communicate and build networks through the unique form of attachment known as "fishing" and will be published in the spring of 2023.

Basketball IQ explores the cerebral, strategic approach to the game that separates the greatest basketball players of all time from their competitors and will be published in the autumn of 2024.

And courtesy of Laura Molnar, we have a preview of Basketball IQ as well, featuring Lebron James.

Michael Ralph previously sold a graphic novel Before 13th drawn by the same artists, Nia Palmer and Laura Molnar in a six-figure deal with Amistad. Anna Olswanger at Olswanger Literary was the agent for all three creators.

Algonquin Books was founded in 1983 in a woodshed behind cofounder Louis Rubin's Chapel Hill, NC, home. He and Shannon Ravenel founded Algonquin as an independent press devoted to publishing literary fiction and nonfiction by undiscovered writers, mostly from the South. Acquired by Workman in 1989, Algonquin expanded to include offices in both New York City and Chapel Hill. In 2013, Algonquin launched the Algonquin Young Readers imprint featuring middle grade and young adult books.

Anna Olswanger has been a literary agent since 2005. She started her career at Liza Dawson Associates in Manhattan, and in 2014 launched her own literary agency, Olswanger Literary LLC, where she represents a wide variety of genres, but is currently focused on illustrated books (picture books and graphic novels).