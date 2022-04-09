Mighty Morphin #18 Preview: The Zordon Apology Tour

Zordon has a lot of apologizing to do and he's not wasting any time in this preview of Mighty Morphin #18. Bro, why not just post a screenshot from the notes app on Twitter like everyone else? Eltarian cancel culture must be a lot different than our own. Check out the preview below.

MIGHTY MORPHIN #18

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

With the combined efforts of Promethea and the Zords protecting the Power Chamber, Rocky, the Red Ranger, and Matt, the Green Ranger, wait in tense anticipation for the return of the Away Team. Emotions run high as Zordon acknowledges a hidden history involving him and Promethea, and how much the War has affected him, while Rocky is torn on different responsibilities that might be irreconcilable without help…

In Shops: 4/13/2022

SRP: $3.99

