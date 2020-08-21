Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers, Origins in Boom November 2020 Solicits

Boom Studios has issued its November 2020 solicitations – the launch of their new series Origins from Clay Chapman and Jakub Rebelka, and the two MMPR titles, Mighty Morphin and Power Rangers launch with up to 1:500 cover copies for both. Keanu Reeves' BZRKR continues, as does Boom's upcoming massive hit, We Only Find Them When They're Dead. Here's the full list…

ORIGINS #1 (OF 6) CVR A REBELKA

SEP200899

(W) Clay Chapman (A/CA) Jakub Rebelka

* A thousand years after humans are killed off by artificial intelligence, one man is brought back to life – David Adams, who created the technology that destroyed his people.

* Now with the help of the android Chloe who revived him, David will try to restore humanity – and stop the AI overlords he created.

* David embarks on the greatest battle of his life, seeking redemption while also discovering if humanity can – or should – have any kind of future.

* A new sci-fi epic for fans of Little Bird and Descender from acclaimed writer Clay McLeod Chapman (Absolute Carnage: Separation Anxiety) and illustrator Jakub Rebelka (Judas), based on a concept by Arash Amel (A Private War), Joseph Oxford (Me + Her), and Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline).

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

ORIGINS #1 (OF 6) CVR B REBELKA

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 CVR A LEE

SEP200901

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

* Two New Series, Two New Teams – The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE- but who is the NEW Green Ranger and are they friend… or foe?

* Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and rising star artist Marco Renna send the Mighty Morphin team on a collision course with an even deadlier Lord Zedd, who has a new mission and a new motivation – one that will change everything you thought you knew about our heroes!

* But even if the Mighty Morphin team can all find a way to survive Zedd and their mysterious new enemies, they may discover the greatest threat to their future is the shocking secret of Zordon's past!

* The next big epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 CVR B CARLINI LEGACY VAR

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 CVR C YOON CONNECTING VAR

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 10 COPY MORA INCV

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 25 COPY MONTES INCV

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 50 COPY CARLINI INCV

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 100 COPY LEE VAR INCV

MIGHTY MORPHIN #1 250 COPY MONTES INCV

POWER RANGERS #1 CVR A SCALERA

SEP200910

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Matteo Scalera

* Two New Series, Two New Teams – The UNLIMITED POWER Era Begins HERE – And Only Lord Drakkon, Their Greatest Enemy, Can Save Them!

* Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Go Go Power Rangers) reveal a new cosmic threat that only the original Power Rangers, now known as the Omega Rangers – Jason, Trini and Zack – can hope to defeat!

* But their secret weapon is… the villainous Lord Drakkon?!

* Zordon forbids the Omega Rangers from contacting Drakkon, so if they want to save the universe then they'll have to go rogue – and go up against their Mighty Morphin allies.

* The next big Power Rangers epic begins here, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $4.99

POWER RANGERS #1 CVR B NICUOLO

POWER RANGERS #1 CVR C YOON

POWER RANGERS #1 CVR D BLANK SKETCH VAR

POWER RANGERS #1 10 COPY MORA INCV

POWER RANGERS #1 25 COPY MOMOKO INCV

POWER RANGERS #1 50 COPY NICUOLO INCV

POWER RANGERS #1 100 COPY SCALERA INCV

POWER RANGERS #1 250 COPY MOMOKO INCV

POWER RANGERS #1 500 COPY MONTES INCV

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)

SEP200920

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Rafael Gramp?

* U.S. government Doctor Diana Ahuja seeks to unlock the mysterious B.'sÂ Â memories – lifetimes of violence and tragedy like no one else who has ever lived that began with a fateful decision in ancient Mesopotamia.

* But is Diana here to help him… or is she serving a darker agenda?

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 CVR B VITTI (MR)

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #2 25 COPY GRAMPA UNDRESSED INCV (MR)

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #3 CVR A MAIN

SEP200923

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Simone Di Meo

* Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II are trapped in warp space, as they're pursued by the mysterious government agent Richter.

* They have two choices – drop out of warp speed and risk being destroyed by Richter or stay in warp until their engines explode from overheating.

* Who will survive long enough to discover a living God?

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #3 CVR B INFANTE VAR

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #3 10 COPY DEKAL INCV

SEVEN SECRETS #4 MAIN

SEP200926

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

* Caspar has completed his training, but now the real test begins as The Order is under attack by an enemy desperate to take control of the Seven Secrets and reshape the world in their image.

* But as the Holders and Keepers come together to fight back, it may turn out they've played right into the enemy's hands…

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SEVEN SECRETS #4 FRISON VAR

SEVEN SECRETS #4 10 COPY MERCADO DRESSED INCV

SEVEN SECRETS #4 25 COPY MERCADO WRAPAROUND INCV

ONCE & FUTURE #13 CVR A

SEP200930

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Dan Mora

* Beowulf's arrival was an unexpected one and now that the smoke has cleared, Gran and Duncan are beginning to wonder what other surprises lurk around the corner.

* Meanwhile in the Otherworld, Merlin is up to his old tricks and crossing over with another story was just the beginning of his plan…

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

ONCE & FUTURE #13 CVR B FRANY

ONCE & FUTURE #13 25 COPY FRANY INCV

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #12 MAIN

SEP200933

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

* Time is running out for Erica to save Archer's Peak, both from its monster infestation and from the occupation of the Order of St. George.

* Will Erica be forced to finally stop being a lone wolf and accept help from unlikely allies?

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #12 25 COPY MOMOKO INCV

UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #3 CVR A MAIN

SEP200935

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Marianna Ignazzi (CA) Dan Panosian

* Wilma doesn't know whom to trust in town – not even the Ravens, who have revealed truths about her past that she never imagined.

* But when Wilma spends more time with the enigmatic Scarlett, she has no clue that she's been drawn further into the conspiracy that's already destroyed one life – and may have targeted Wilma next!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99

UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #3 CVR B KHALIDAH VAR

UNKINDNESS OF RAVENS #3 10 COPY STERLE INCV

KLAUS NEW ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUS GN

SEP200938

(W) Grant Morrison (A/CA) Dan Mora

* An ageless ice queen commanding an army of robotic snowmen built of enchanted wood. An evil soda corporation hellbent on trademarking Christmas itself at the behest of a dark doppelganger. It's all just another day in the life of Klaus, the man who became Santa Claus.

* Luminary author Grant Morrison (All-Star Superman, Happy!) and Eisner Award-nominated illustrator Dan Mora (Once & Future) bring their lauded reinvention of Santa Claus fully into the 21st century with two modern tales of Klaus saving Christmas from sinister threats that span dimensions.

* Collects Klaus and the Witch of Winter #1 and Klaus and the Crisis in Xmasville #1.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $17.99

RED MOTHER #10

SEP200939

(W) Jeremy Haun (A) Danny Luckert (CA) Jeremy Haun

* Daisy has entered the endgame only to discover that friend and foe alike have turned on her.

* Now Daisy will confront the Red Mother alone…and the Red Mother is expecting her.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $3.99

FAITHLESS II #6 CVR A LLOVET (MR)

SEP200940

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Maria Llovet

"Baby Faith" finds herself in a very compromising position with the devil.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

FAITHLESS II #6 CVR B EROTICA CONNECTING VAR (MR)

FAITHLESS II #6 15 COPY JOCK INCV (MR)

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #2 CVR A LEE

SEP200943

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Dev Pramanik (CA) Jae Lee

* The acclaimed prequel to the groundbreaking Dune continues in comic book form for the first time.

* Pardot Kynes arrives on Arrakis to begin research into terraforming the desert planet, but the merciless Baron Harkonnen has plans of his own.

* Meanwhile, the sadistic Harkonnens brutally test a young slave named Duncan Idaho.

* And Leto Atreidies meets with the pioneers of space travel technology – taking the first steps towards his incredible destiny.

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #2 CVR B JONES

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #2 25 COPY LEE INCV

DUNE HOUSE ATREIDES #2 50 COPY MORA INCV

FIREFLY #22 CVR A MAIN

SEP200947

(W) Greg Pak (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Marc Aspinall

* The Blue Sun Rising event continues as Mal must form a new alliance, with the crew of Serenity and his greatest enemies.

* Luckily Mal is incredibly charming and nothing could go wrong… except that the Blue Sun's police robots are getting smarter, deadlier and aim to eliminate anyone in their way.

* Unfortunately, that means Mal and everyone close to him.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

FIREFLY #22 CVR B KAMBADAIS VAR

FIREFLY #22 10 COPY PRAMANIK INCV

FIREFLY #22 25 COPY KHALIDAH VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #19 CVR A MAIN

SEP200951

(W) Jordie Bellaire (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) David Lopez

* Xander's true evil has been unleashed on Sunnydale, with only Buffy and the Scooby Gang standing in his way – but can they do what needs to be done?

* Meanwhile, Robin struggles with his place in Buffy's life and embarks on a new path that no other Watcher could've ever imagined.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #19 CVR B SAUVAGE VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #19 CVR C CAREY FIRE VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #19 25 COPY MOMOKO INCV

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #5 CVR A MAIN

SEP200955

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Natacha Bustos (CA) Jen Bartel

* The evil forces behind the town of Abhainn think they've figured out how to defeat Willow.

* But Willow's survived Sunnydale, the Hellmouth AND high school – so her new enemies are in for the fight of their lives!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #5 CVR B ANDOLFO VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #5 CVR C VALERO OCONNELL VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #5 10 COPY BARTEL INCV

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER WILLOW #5 25 COPY ANDOLFO INCV

ANGEL & SPIKE #16 CVR A MAIN

SEP200960

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Hayden Sherman (CA) Christopher Mitten

* Series Finale!

* Team Angel – or Team Spike, no one can agree – must work with the werewolf Oz and his pack if they're going to save the day..

* Meanwhile, Fred discovers her true power and her connection to another universe where Fred worked for Wolfram & Hart…

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99

ANGEL & SPIKE #16 CVR B MELKINOV VAR

ANGEL & SPIKE #16 CVR C BOWYER VAR

ANGEL & SPIKE #16 20 COPY MITTEN INCV

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED #4 CVR A MAIN

SEP200964

(W) AJ Marchisello (A) Stefano Simeone (CA) Toni Infante

* Skull Man and his army of Robot Masters have invaded Silicon City – but Mega Man and his mysterious new ally aren't going down without a fight!

* But Mega Man doesn't realize he's playing right into the hands of an enemy he never expected!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED #4 25 COPY MERCADO LEVEL UP INCV

MEGA MAN FULLY CHARGED #4 CVR C MORA VAR

LUMBERJANES #75 CVR A LEYH (RES)

SEP200967

(W) Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (A) Kanesha C. Bryant, Julia Madrigal (CA) Kat Leyh

* END OF SUMMER Part Three!

* Co-Creator & original series artist Brooklyn Allen returns!

* With the campgrounds and cabins of Miss Qiunzella's camp full to bursting with scared campers, cryptids, and literal wild animals, time is running out to save themselves from the Grey!

* With camp director Rosie and Bearwoman Nellie losing control of themselves, and Diane off searching for godly help on Mount Olympus, the rest of the mortal Lumberjanes are the last hope to save their home-away-from-home!

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $6.99

LUMBERJANES #75 CVR B MOULTON VAR (RES)

GUNNERKRIGG COURT HC VOL 08 CATALYSIS

SEP200969

(W) Tom Siddell (A/CA) Tom Siddell

* The Court is under attack!

* After returning from the forest, Annie finds the Court and her friends very different from when she left it – and thanks to Loup she's seeing twice as much trouble!

* Meanwhile, Kat's technological breakthroughs bring her closer to the final goal of helping Arthur and Juliette, while also leading her in a darker direction… and some familiar faces will return!

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $26.99