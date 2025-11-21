Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged:

Mike Mignola & Rachele Aragno's Leonide The Vampyr: The House Of Yond

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Rachele Aragno reunite for Leonide The Vampyr: The House of Yonda, a new two-issue comic book series launching from Dark Horse Comics in March. Fans first encountered Leonide in Mignola and Aragno's 2022 stand-alone comics Leonide The Vampyr: Miracle at the Crow's Head and Leonide The Vampyr: A Christmas for Crows, where the young vampyr charmed and terrorised unsuspecting villagers, pursued by an undead priest on a quest to save the world from her bloodthirsty machinations. Leonide the Vampyr: The House of Yonda begins after Leonide is chased off by her latest intended victims. An unwitting good samaritan finds her unresponsive and whisks her away by wagon to a doctor, but when the wagon arrives, the drivers are mummified and the girl is missing, with only a seed left in her place. This two-part story will follow a search for the missing girl's ancestral home and expose her horrifying family history.

"Written by Mignola with art by Aragno, colors from Dave Stewart, and letters from Clem Robins, Leonide The Vampyr: The House of Yonda will give readers terrifying new insight into Leonide's origins and send her on an unpredictable new adventure. Both issues will feature covers by Aragno with issue #1 variant by Mignola and #2 variant by Márk Lászlo."

"I'm madly in love with Leonide and her story," says Aragno. "When Mike and I created her, I didn't believe she could have such a vast world behind her, filled with stories, ancestors, and a gothic castle. I could draw her for hours, guided by Mike's words, which gives power to everything he does. These two comics will reveal a new backstory for this little vampire that will help us understand and love her even better."

"Readers loved Leonide in her first two one-shots, and in this two-parter they'll be pulled into her web even deeper," adds Dark Horse Comics editor Katii O'Brien. "Mike and Rachele blend horror and fairytale seamlessly, and deliver a story that is as terrifying as it is charming."

Leonide the Vampyr: The House of Yonda #1 is due out on the 18th of March, 2026 from Dark Horse Comics.

