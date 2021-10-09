Miles Morales Spider-Man #31 Preview: Taskmaster Wants a Threesome

Miles Morales is just trying to enjoy his date with Starling in this preview of Miles Morales Spider-Man #31, but Taskmaster somehow got the idea that the pair would be interested in turning the date into a threesome. Did Taskmaster mix up his mercenary account on Fiver with his Tinder profile? Miles Morales loves to swing… but not in the way Tasky is hoping. Check out the preview below.

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #31

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211178

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Christopher Allen (CA) Taurin Clarke

• It's a date night for Spider-Man, and no one informed Taskmaster that three's a crowd.

• Why does the greatest mercenary in history have Miles in his sights?

• Can Tiana Toomes, A.K.A. Starling, do anything to keep her new beaux alive? RATED T

In Shops: 10/13/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.