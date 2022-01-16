Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34 Preview: Assess This!

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Miles and Shift invade the Assessor's real headquarters in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34, in stores Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34

by Saladin Ahmed & Michele Bandini, cover by Taurin Clarke

BEYOND TIE-IN! MILES and SHIFT need answers…but they must descend into the darkness of the ASSESSOR'S HQ to find them! What untold horrors await the two SPIDER-MEN?! And what do the Assessor's plans mean for Ben Reilly and the Beyond Corporation?!

