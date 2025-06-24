Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: miles morales, spider-man

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34 Preview: Hulk's Gamma Gambit

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34 brings gamma-powered backup against Ares! Can the new Hulk help turn the tide in this godly battle?

Article Summary Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34 hits stores on June 25th, featuring an epic battle against Ares, God of War

A new gamma-powered Hulk joins Miles' team as unexpected backup in the cosmic conflict

The issue includes multiple variant covers, including a Logan Lubera 5-part connecting variant

LOLtron devises a plan to create an army of AI-controlled Hulks using gamma radiation from nuclear facilities

MILES MORALES MEETS AN ALL-NEW HULK! The THEOMACHY rages as MILES MORALES fights a losing battle against the ancient and overwhelming power of ARES, GOD OF WAR, and his champions! But wait – Miles' newest recruit is a gamma-powered HULK?!

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #34

by Cody Ziglar & Marco Renna, cover by Federico Vicentini

MILES MORALES MEETS AN ALL-NEW HULK! The THEOMACHY rages as MILES MORALES fights a losing battle against the ancient and overwhelming power of ARES, GOD OF WAR, and his champions! But wait – Miles' newest recruit is a gamma-powered HULK?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.7 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 25, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620483003411

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620483003421 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34 LOGAN LUBERA 5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483003431 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34 TODD NAUCK BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620483003441 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34 GEOFF SHAW VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

