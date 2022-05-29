Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38 Preview: Family Business

Miles runs into grown-up Capitán Billie on his interdimensional adventure in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38. Check out the preview below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #38

by Saladin Ahmed & Christopher Allen, cover by Taurin Clarke

NEXT STOP…THE EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER! MILES and SHIFT's hunt through the Multiverse lands them…back in Brooklyn?! It's NOT the home they know, but the EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER! A timeline where Miles' clone SELIM is victorious, and the only thing standing in the evil Spider-Man's way is a rebellion led by General GANKE and a very grown-up and extremely badass Capitán BILLIE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609123203811

| Rated T

$3.99

