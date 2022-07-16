Miles Morales: Spider-Man #40 Preview: Rescue Mission

Miles has found his Uncle Aron in this preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #40. Now all he has to do escape. Spider-Man don't have a great track record with uncles. Check out the preview below.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #40

by Saladin Ahmed & Alberto Foche Duarte, cover by Taurin Clarke

EMPEROR SELIM'S ENDGAME! Miles' hunt through the spider-verse finally leads him to his long lost Uncle Aaron-the PROWLER! But Aaron's a captive of Selim, Miles' evil spider-clone, and if Miles wants to rescue his uncle, he'll have to bring down Selim's entire empire to do it! What does Selim want from Aaron, and is Miles willing to sacrifice everything-including his new allies–to save his family?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609123204011

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609123204021 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 40 DE IULIS PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609123204031 – MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 40 SEGOVIA VARIANT – $3.99 US

