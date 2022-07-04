Mind MGMT: Bootleg #1 Preview: Return of Mind MGMT

Mind MGMT returns at Dark Horse Comics this week as Matt Kindt's Flux House imprint launches. Read a preview of Mind MGMT: Bootleg #1 here. Check out the preview below.

MIND MGMT: BOOTLEG #1

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAY220409

MAY220410 – MIND MGMT BOOTLEG #1 (OF 4) CVR B BRERETON – $3.99

MAY220411 – MIND MGMT BOOTLEG #1 (OF 4) CVR C SAUVAGE – $7.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Farel Dalrymple

MIND MGMT is: weird, mind-blowing, paranoid storytelling. It is the first ever comic book from Flux House, Matt Kindt's all-new imprint which features crime, science fiction, and humor stories, all told in startling and untraditional ways. Upcoming publications will take many forms, and the polybagged variant versions of MIND MGMT will contain a card that is playable as a playing card or as part of a new Flux House game. Previously in MIND MGMT: a covert government agency of psychic superspies fell into oblivion after one of their top agents went rogue. What looked like the end was only the beginning as a former leader of MIND MGMT explores the darkest parts of the world and recruits a team of forgotten agents to rebuild the organization, bend reality, and go to war with a competing agency.

In Shops: 7/6/2022

SRP: $3.99

