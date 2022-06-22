Miracleman From Aaron, Carey, Templeton, Stegman, Gaiman & Buckingham

That's one hell of a thing. Marvel Comics is publishing a brand new Miracleman #0 in October ahead of the returning series by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham. And this will include a brand new prelude to their Silver Age story will be reprinted and completed in the new series. Miracleman #0 will also contain new Miracleman stories by Jason Aaron, Mike Carey, Ty Templeton, Ryan Stegman, and more… But hey, Marvel mentions Stegman but doesn't mention his oft-creative colleague Donny Cates?

How can that be? Will Marvel Comics really publish a new collection of new Miracleman stories by Marvel Comics creators, including artist Ryan Stegman, but not let Donny Cates write that issue? Given how much Donny has been through in his Miracleman obsession? Clearly something must be done.

They promised it years ago. They teased it in Timeless #1. For September, Marvel Comics has announced a brace of Miracleman variant covers across Marvel titles for September 2022. This suggests the long-promised The Silver Age by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham will be republished by Marvel, continued and concluded through the end of 2022 and into 2023. And then, maybe, you never know, the long-planned conclusion, Miracleman: The Dark Age. Thirty years on, it is actually happening…

Marvelman was a superhero comic book created by Mick Anglo for publisher L. Miller & Son in the UK in 1954, when they ran out of Captain Marvel strips to publish, when DC Comics won their legal case against Fawcett over trademark similarities to Superman. The series ran until 1963 and was revived by Dez Skinn's Warrior Magazine from Quality Communications in 1982, written by Alan Moore and initially drawn by Garry Leach and then Alan Davis. That story was then reprinted and continued by Eclipse Comics in the USA, renamed Miracleman, with artists Chuck Austen, Rick Veitch, and John Totleben, then continued further past its conclusion by Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham until Eclipse folded. What rights were in dispute and Todd McFarlane, who bought the assets of Eclipse, planned to publish comic books, which ended up in the courts. Marvel Comics was meant to have bought all possible rights, reprinted the previously published stories as well as classic stories from the fifties. Now, thirteen years after that purchase, Marvel will finally be finishing the story that began forty years ago. And thirty years after Gaiman and Buckingham's story was so rudely interrupted.