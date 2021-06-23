Mitch Gerads Thanks Hero James Gunn for Promoting Comic Books

For decades, comics book fans have wondered why Marvel and DC don't advertise to moviegoing audiences the fact that comics are a thing that still exist while making billions of dollars off comic book based superhero movie franchises. Finally, someone has listened, and that someone is superstar director James Gunn.

Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad director James Gunn.

Gunn took to TWitter to share a poster for his new film, Suicide Squad.

Superstar and eagle-eyed comic book artist Mitch Gerads took notice of a certain blurb at the bottom of the poster, and thanked Gunn for doing what Hollywood has thus far been afraid to do. Gunn, thankfully, is a Bad Ass who isn't afraid to support comics.

And Gunn responded, proving once and for all that he knows the names and Twitter handles of multiple comic book companies.

Just saying, Stveen Speilberg, at best, can probably name the Twitter handles of three comic book companies. So ask yourself, which is the better director? That's right. It's James Gunn.

Now, it's time for the comic book industry to sit back and wait for the money to start rolling in as fans pour into local comic book shops, confident in the knowledge that they exist, and all thanks to the Suicide Squad poster and James Gunn.

Any minute now…

Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn, hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.
