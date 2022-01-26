Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers

Hope you can get a copy of Thor #21 today. As Bleeding Cool previously pointed out, people had sold copies in advance of going on sale for up to $23 in anticipation for the first full appearance of The God Of Hammers, revealed to have been Agatha all along – or rather Mjolnir all along. Today, there have been sales on eBay for $15 and above, despite being available in comic stores for $3.99.

And for the first time Thor gets to talk to Mjolnir, or rather the spirits trapped within all these centuries, and it's all down to Odin. Of course it is.

And it's like a much more abusive version of Neil Gaiman's Doctor Who story, The Doctor's Wife. Which Donny Cstes totally watched. And just as the TARDIS pointed out that the sign on her door read Pull and he always Pushed, so The God Of Hammers has words about the inscription on her handle "Whosoever holds this hammer, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor." And what worthy actually means.

That might also raise questions about who was or wasn't worthy in the past. The Hulk not worthy to break, smash and destroy? Captain America being worthy? Such issues for Thor to ponder… if he didn't have something else on his mind.

And that's why you get Nic Klein to draw these comics… seriously Thor, there are numbers you can call.

