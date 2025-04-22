Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: fcbd, pokemon

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing & Nanoblock Pokemon for Free Comic Book Day

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing and Nanoblock Pokemon, new additions for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May the 3rd 2025

Bleeding Cool reported that Diamond Comic Distributors had added a new title to their Free Comic Book Day lineup for Saturday, the 3rd of May, just as a number of publishers have chosen to withdraw their titles. Comic book retailers will be receiving, for free, a bundle of twenty copies of a new Mobile Suit Gundam Wing comic from Tamashii Nations and Gunpla in time for Free Comic Book Day. And now we have a look at it, thanks to someone putting a bundle on eBay already. And being used to advertise the new figure line.

"Set in the fan-favorite After Colony timeline, this FCBD edition is a great way to introduce newcomers to the Gundam Universe Action Figure Brand and GUNPLA Model Kits with a special treat. Feel free to promote this title far and wide — let's make your store the go-to destination for heroes, fans and mecha pilots alike this FCBD!"

While another retailer tells us that they have received more doodads to give away on Free Comic Book Day. But not comic books. Nanoblock Pokémon toys. Nanoblock is a line of construction toys manufactured by Kawada, a toy company based in Tokyo, who last did a Free Comic Book Day promotion in 2019. And now with Pokemon…

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing was a 1995 Japanese mecha anime series directed by Masashi Ikeda and written by Katsuyuki Sumizawa. It is the sixth instalment in the Gundam franchise, taking place in the "After Colony" timeline. As with the original series, the plot of Gundam Wing centres on a war in the future (specifically, the year After Colony 195) between Earth and its orbital colonies in the Earth-Moon system. It received multiple manga adaptations, as well as video games. While the series fared modestly well in Japan, it found greater success in the United States and single-handedly popularised the Gundam franchise in the West. And now it is getting a boost for its 30th anniversary.

