Monica Rambeau: Photon #3 Preview: At Least Stay for Lunch Not even coffee and beignets can convince Monica she isn't trapped in an alternate reality in this preview of Monica Rambeau: Photon #3.

Not even coffee and beignets can convince Monica she isn't trapped in an alternate reality in this preview of Monica Rambeau: Photon #3.

Monica Rambeau: Photon #3

by Eve L. Ewing & Luca Maresca, cover by Luca Maresca

THE FATE OF A WORLD RELIES ON THE POWER OF PHOTON! Still searching for answers as to why the universe has gone all topsy-turvy, MONICA RAMBEAU blazes into a forgotten corner of the cosmos. But even as she seeks help to put her friends, family and life right side up again, she encounters a group of wanderers who desperately need her assistance to survive…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.42"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620422900311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620422900321 – MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON 3 COLA PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620422900331 – MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON 3 ANDREWS VARIANT – $3.99 US

