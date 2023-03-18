Monica Rambeau: Photon #4 Preview: Can Monica Save the Multiverse? Monica has broken all of reality, and now she has to put it back together in this preview of Monica Rambeau: Photon #4.

When it comes to the Marvel multiverse, few superheroes have faced as many challenges as Monica Rambeau. In this preview of Monica Rambeau: Photon #4, Monica has broken all of reality, and now she has to put it back together. It's a daunting task, but with Monica Rambeau on the job, it's sure to be an exciting adventure.

Joining me to discuss the preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, I'll ask you to keep your thoughts on the preview brief and to refrain from trying to take over the world. So, what did you think of Monica Rambeau: Photon #4?

Monica Rambeau: Photon #4

by Eve L. Ewing & Luca Maresca, cover by Lucas Werneck

With nowhere left to turn and the universe crumbling around her, Monica must look to an unexpected source to find answers – or life as she knows it will be gone forever! And as the journey continues, so do the revelations about Monica's past…for better or for worse.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620422900411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620422900421 – MONICA RAMBEAU: PHOTON 4 DAVI GO VARIANT – $3.99 US

