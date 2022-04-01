Monkey Prince #3 Preview: To Serve Batman

The Titular Monkey Prince must save Batman from cannibalism in this preview of Monkey Prince #3. You didn't have enough prep time for that one, huh Batman? Check out the preview below.

MONKEY PRINCE #3

DC Comics

0222DC102

0222DC103 – Monkey Prince #3 Inhyuk Lee Cover – $4.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A/CA) Bernard Chang

The bat's out of the bag as Monkey Prince and Pigsy both realize what all the demon spirits around the world are after—eating specific superheroes in order to gain their powers! And this penguin demon has his eyes on…Batman! Uh-oh, Monkey Prince, it's bad enough you have to keep hiding your tail when you're Marcus, and how your circlet keeps returning latched onto your body as something else every time you try to get rid of it—but now cannibalism is also on the menu? YEOW!

In Shops: 4/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

