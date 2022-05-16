Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1 Review: A Solid First Issue

Eight plus page stories, like the ones in Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1, serve many masters. They can be backups if needed. They can be a way to test out talent, whether it's for quality assurance or simply to see how they take feedback. They can be a way to work with talent that can't otherwise commit to a full issue. They can also be used to train editors or writers from other disciplines.

Unsurprisingly, Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo's story was the most interesting to write about. What happens when the suns go out, and Ra is forgotten? Bachalo uses blank or negative space awfully liberally in the story, which left me to wonder whether that was deliberate or if someone missed a word balloon. The issue is a strong start to the series.

Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande's story, a Spider-Man team-up, was the biggest positive surprise of the three. While the premise isn't as exciting as Moon Knight of the future when suns expire, they execute their team up well. The last page, featuring an obvious, in retrospect, surprise guest, is worth a chuckle.

Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés contribute a story told backward, leading to an excellent use of a Kierkegaard quote. Fornés' work continues to impress, especially a panel that recalls the work of the Hernandez Bros. Guggenheim throws in a nod to Edgar Alan Poe.

Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood #1 is a strong start to the series. We host a preview of the issue here.

A BLOOD MOON RISES – AND ITS CONTENTS ARE BLACK, WHITE & RED! A bevy of comicdom's finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted in stark black, white and blood-red! Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future! Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse! And Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure!

