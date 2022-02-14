Moon Knight's Debut series Kicks Off At Heritage Auctions

Moon Knight, fresh off his big Super Bowl commercial, which is not a sentence I thought I would ever type, is hotter than ever right now. His appearances, especially the early ones, are some of the most sought after on the market, and that includes issues #1 and 2 of his first solo series. Each issue has dynamic covers, and I have always been fond of the #2 one especially. Taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a CGC 8.5 copy of #1 and a 9.8 copy of issues #2 with said awesome cover. They are a steal right now, too, as they sit at $105 and $100. Check out both Moon Knight books below.

Moon Knight Is So Hot Right Now

"The Macabre Moon Knight!" Written by Doug Moench. Art by Bill Sienkiewicz. Mercenary, Wall Street wizard, a smart street cabbie, masked-avenger – Marc Spector is all of these things and more. Nothing before could have possibly prepared you for the strange world of Moon Knight! 32 pages, FC. NOTE: 1st appearance of Bushman. Cover price $0.50."How Many More Must Die?!" Written by Doug Moench. Art by Bill Sienkiewicz. Moon Knight races against the clock to stop a madman's killing spree. Cover price $0.50." Man, I know the joke about him has always been that he is just a Batman rip-off, but it is hard to deny it looking at #2's cover, huh? Those people don't know anything besides what they see, though.

What you should see is a fantastic opportunity to grab two hot books at low prices. These end today, so go here and here to take a closer look at these Moon Knight issues. While you are there, go ahead and take a spin around the other books taking offers today, as there are quite a few you should have your eye on.