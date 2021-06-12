More Than Just Nightmares – Demon Days Mariko #1 [Preview]

Peach Momoko's reimagining of the Marvel Characters as part of Japanese folklore continues when the second installment of Demon Days, Demon Days Mariko #1, hits stores on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.

DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Peach Momoko (A / CA) Peach Momoko

IN THE SHADOW OF KIRISAKI MOUNTAIN… A SECRET HISTORY COMES TO LIGHT!

The DEMON DAYS saga by STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO continues! Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on. What is the connection between Mariko, the creatures called Oni and Kirisaki Mountain? Find out in the next installment of this tale of magic, monsters and Marvel characters like you've never seen them before, beautifully rendered by Peach Momoko! Book TWO of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+

In Shops: 6/16/2021

SRP: $4.99