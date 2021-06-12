More Than Just Nightmares – Demon Days Mariko #1 [Preview]

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Peach Momoko's reimagining of the Marvel Characters as part of Japanese folklore continues when the second installment of Demon Days, Demon Days Mariko #1, hits stores on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.

DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1
MARVEL COMICS
APR210846
APR210851 – DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1 ASRAR VAR – $4.99
APR210853 – DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1 BARTEL VAR – $4.99
APR210850 – DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1 GURIHIRU VAR – $4.99
APR210852 – DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1 JS CAMPBELL VAR – $4.99
APR210857 – DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1 SAKAI VAR – $4.99
APR210855 – DEMON DAYS MARIKO #1 VEREGGE VAR – $4.99
(W) Peach Momoko (A / CA) Peach Momoko
IN THE SHADOW OF KIRISAKI MOUNTAIN… A SECRET HISTORY COMES TO LIGHT!
The DEMON DAYS saga by STORMBREAKER PEACH MOMOKO continues! Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on. What is the connection between Mariko, the creatures called Oni and Kirisaki Mountain? Find out in the next installment of this tale of magic, monsters and Marvel characters like you've never seen them before, beautifully rendered by Peach Momoko! Book TWO of FIVE of the DEMON DAYS saga!
40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+
In Shops: 6/16/2021
SRP: $4.99

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.