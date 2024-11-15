Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, Joshua Williamson

Movie Screening Variant of GI Joe #1 Comic Book Sells on eBay for $800

This week, Skybound Insiders held a GI Joe: The Movie Movie Screening Variant of GI Joe #1 Comic Book Sells on eBay for $800 , with writer Joshua Williamson signing copies of a Tony Fleecs exclusive edition of the new GI Joe #1, as well as taking on a Q&A about the comic book launch at the nearby CityWalk comic book store Things from Another World – which has already gotten a second printing. And someone has just flipped a copy on eBay for $800.

"G.I. JOE #1 is the biggest new comic book launch of the year, and we're thrilled to celebrate this launch with a first-of-its-kind 'Joe fan event from Skybound Insiders," said Arune Singh, VP, Brand, Editorial, Skybound Entertainment. "The teams at Skybound and Hasbro have tons of surprises planned for every fan in attendance to enjoy this iconic film alongside Joshua Williamson and some special guests that'll have fans yelling 'YO JOE'!"

"We can't wait for audiences to relive every action-packed moment from G.I. JOE: The Movie and celebrate the release of G.I. JOE #1," said Alyse D'Antuono, Vice President of Global Franchise Strategy & Management, Action Brands at Hasbro. "This experience is completely for the fans – we cannot thank them enough for sharing their passion for G.I. JOE. In working with partners like Skybound, we have been able to evolve the brand and its iconic characters in ways that pay homage to its origins, while also providing exciting new twists for generations new and old. The sky's the limit on the stories we can tell."

GI JOE (2024) #1

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Jordie Bellaire (A/CA) Tom Reilly

Series Premiere. The biggest comic book launch of the decade! Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an all new character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe… and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of Joshua Williamson and Tom Reilly!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024 SRP: $4.99

