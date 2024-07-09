Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: , ,

Ms Marvel Leads New Team In Amazing Spider-Man #53… With Rek-Rap

Amazing Spider-Man #53 spoilers ahead! But I think this one is more of a tease, with Ms Marvel leading a new team against the Green Goblin

Spoilers, spoilers, many Amazing Spider-Man #53 spoilers ahead! But I think this one is more of a tease, with Ms Marvel leading a new team against the Green Goblin, with Dr Curt Connors using the sentient Doc Ock arms, making him Doctor Septapus. The Living Brain now in his Living Robot form. And, yes, Rek-Rap, the demon from Hell still living the Spider-Man dream convinced that this is just the best way to be. How will hanging out with Ms Marvel change that narrative? Or will it underline it?

Spoilers

Ms Marvel is, of course, a practiced fanfic writer and maybe, just maybe, Rek-Rap will be playing into that when fighting Norman Osborn, back as the Green Goblin.

Spoilers

An upside-down kiss between a version of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin? Entire websites and message boards have been based on less.

Ms Marvel Leads New Team In Amazing Spider-Man #53... With Rek-Rap
YouTube screencap

And that's not the only classic Spider-Man scene being reprised in a reverse way in Amazing Spider-Man #53 from Zeb Wells, Todd Nauck and Ed McGuinness, out from Marvel Comics tomorrow. Remember this?

Ms Marvel Leads New Team In Amazing Spider-Man #53... With Rek-Rap
Amazing Spider-Man #122

From Amazing Spider-Man #122 in 1973 – fifty years ago? Let's do the time warp again.

Spoilers

Of course, this time they are dealing with a demon… not just a monster. Still, it's bound to give Norman a little bit of deja vu, right? And Rek-Rap gets to become an even stronger part of the story. Amazing Spider-Man #53 is published tomorrow. As Peter Parker gets to try and work our his own sins dealing with Norman…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53
MARVEL COMICS
MAY240727
(W) Zeb Wells (A) Todd Nauck (A/CA) Ed McGuinness
SECRET REVEALED – MEET SPIDER-GOBLIN! Following the shocking events of #50, PETER PARKER is a changed man. He's now SPIDER-GOBLIN, the most dangerous superhuman in the world. And his chaos is DEADLY! Meanwhile, who will stop Norman Osborn?! Rated T In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

 

