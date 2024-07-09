Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, ms marvel, Rek-Rap

Ms Marvel Leads New Team In Amazing Spider-Man #53… With Rek-Rap

Amazing Spider-Man #53 spoilers ahead! But I think this one is more of a tease, with Ms Marvel leading a new team against the Green Goblin

Spoilers, spoilers, many Amazing Spider-Man #53 spoilers ahead! But I think this one is more of a tease, with Ms Marvel leading a new team against the Green Goblin, with Dr Curt Connors using the sentient Doc Ock arms, making him Doctor Septapus. The Living Brain now in his Living Robot form. And, yes, Rek-Rap, the demon from Hell still living the Spider-Man dream convinced that this is just the best way to be. How will hanging out with Ms Marvel change that narrative? Or will it underline it?

Ms Marvel is, of course, a practiced fanfic writer and maybe, just maybe, Rek-Rap will be playing into that when fighting Norman Osborn, back as the Green Goblin.

An upside-down kiss between a version of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin? Entire websites and message boards have been based on less.

And that's not the only classic Spider-Man scene being reprised in a reverse way in Amazing Spider-Man #53 from Zeb Wells, Todd Nauck and Ed McGuinness, out from Marvel Comics tomorrow. Remember this?

From Amazing Spider-Man #122 in 1973 – fifty years ago? Let's do the time warp again.

Of course, this time they are dealing with a demon… not just a monster. Still, it's bound to give Norman a little bit of deja vu, right? And Rek-Rap gets to become an even stronger part of the story. Amazing Spider-Man #53 is published tomorrow. As Peter Parker gets to try and work our his own sins dealing with Norman…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #53

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240727

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Todd Nauck (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

SECRET REVEALED – MEET SPIDER-GOBLIN! Following the shocking events of #50, PETER PARKER is a changed man. He's now SPIDER-GOBLIN, the most dangerous superhuman in the world. And his chaos is DEADLY! Meanwhile, who will stop Norman Osborn?! Rated T In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!