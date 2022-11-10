Mugshots & Metallic Dynamite From Jordan Thomas at Thought Bubble

Jordan Thomas has two big projects launching at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this week. Metallic Dynamite and the Mugshots: Sins of the Father ashcan. Created especially for Thought Bubble 2022, the Mugshots: Sins of the Father ashcan features the opening prologue of Jordan Thomas and Chris Matthews' sequel to the popular 2020's crime noir one-shot, Mugshots.

Set back in 2008, Mugshots: Sins of the Father tells the story of the Bannon family who are thrown into disarray when 19-year-old Grace Bannon is suddenly kidnapped off the street. Her desperate mother, Mary, then contacts her petty criminal brother, John, begging him to come home as she believes Grace has been taken by Harry Woods, a vicious local crime boss whom John had clashed with almost a decade previously forcing him to flee the seaside town. This sets off a chain of events that will push all involved to breaking point as violence follows violence and old wounds are torn back open. The ashcan features the opening 13-pages of the story, drawn in a stunning monochromatic style by Matthews, inspired by 60s animation and classic pulp novels with a story that shows Thomas' love for the work of Darwyn Cooke, Brubaker & Phillips and Azzarello & Risso, printed on rough uncoated paper. This is a limited edition collector's item, which you won't want to miss.

Metallic Dynamite is a brand new science fiction anthology series bringing you mind-bending, nerve-shredding, heart-breaking stories drawn by an incredible group of artists and written by Jordan Thomas. The anthology is available as both a perfect-bound, 88-page, softcover edition with a wonderful wraparound cover by Russell Mark Olson (Gateway City) and a 112-page, oversized hardcover edition with a wraparound cover by Mike-Lee Graham (Our Final Halloween).

Anna Readman handles art duties on One More Day, a sorrowful, unsettling, soft sci-fi story where a grieving man turns to technology in an attempt to continue his relationship with a recently lost love.

Night Cap, drawn by Benjamin Filby, is dripping in late 70s/early 80s sci-fi horror. It tells the story of a family getting stranded on a creepy abandoned space station, forcing the father to head off into the vacuum of space to locate some help. When he returns with two less-than-enthusiastic mechanics, they find that the tales of the evil that haunts the place may be truer than they ever dared believe.

It Wasn't The Tacos, with art by JF Totti, changes the tone to wacky sci-fi, as Earth is conquered by a race of aliens who invade the planet via the human colon. When one poor, hapless guy somehow retains his consciousness he is forced to watch the destruction of humanity from his position hanging off the end of a giant set of tentacles. But that's just the start…

What You Can't Leave Behind, drawn by Spanish artist, Carlos López, brings the all-out action, as Reneé must fight off an army of zombie-like creatures that have latched onto her ship, which is plummeting towards Earth, before she re-enters the atmosphere and subjects her home to a terrible virus.

The Road Warrior, drawn by comics legend Shaky Kane, is a wild tale of bombs and bullets set in the world of Thomas and Kane's Weird Work series. Detectives Ovra Sawce and Looch Lewlock must race to stop a mad bomber who is targeting the new mega roads that are forcing the city's poor from their homes.

The final story in the book titled An End Before A Beginning has art by Lucy Sullivan and closes things out with a story of ethereal beauty as immortal beings contemplate the successes and failures of their creations as the mantle of 'creator' passes from one to the other.

Metallic Dynamite also features beautiful 'fake' sci-fi movie posters drawn by amazing talents such as Martin Simmonds (The Department Of Truth) and Gustaffo Vargas (Crayta) and is on sale for the first time outside of Kickstarter on Jordan Thomas' table.