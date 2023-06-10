Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dc comics, harley quinn, multiversity, Qauaman

Multiversity: Harley Quinn Literally Screws Up The DCU (Spoilers)

In this week's Multiversity: Harley Screws Up The DCU #4, Harley Quinn takes the title of that comic book a little more literally.

In this week's Multiversity: Harley Screws Up The DCU #4, Harley Quinn takes the "screws" aspect of the title of that comic book a little more literally than readers may have been anticipating. As she meets a Harley Quinn from a parallel universe, who has quite a different backstory to her own. Her history with Aquaman is quite different to the one that barely exists in the usual DCU. I wonder if the Aquaverse Twitter account will want to retweet this one or not? There are spoilers involved, of course…

But we have to have a traditional Aquaman origin story that goes in a bit of a different direction.

Harley Quinn literally screws up the DCU. Say, what would their portmanteau name be? Quinn Curry? Sounds delicious…

Sorry Atlanna, looks like this universe's version of Harley Quinn was a Fisherman's Friend with benefits. And we get a Wolrd Without Aquaman… don;t worry Aquaverse Twitter! It's only for one issue? Not even that, there is much more Aquaness waiting for you on Tuesday…

MULTIVERSITY HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #4 (OF 6) CVR A AMANDA CONNER

(W) Frank Tieri (A) Logan Faerber (CA) Amanda Conner

How can Harley stop herself from screwing up the timeline if her future self has already screwed it all up? First she discovered she totally stopped Superman and the Flash from ever existing, and now she's finding out that she totally time-traveled right over Wonder Woman's and Aquaman's origins too! Harley has to stop Harley, or at least try to put the pieces of the DCU she's broken back together again. With a time machine and a tough, scary, alternate-universe Harley at her side, maybe–just maybe–she can make things right again.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 06/13/2023

