Multiversity: Harley Screws Up DCU #4 – Time for a Therapist, Harley?

Prepare to witness Harley's futile attempt at fixing a broken DCU in Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #4. Can anyone save the timeline now?

Great news for fans of timeline chaos and convoluted comic book plots: Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #4 is hitting stores on Tuesday, June 13th. This time, our favorite unstable antiheroine is desperately trying to piece together the DCU after obliterating the origins of not only Superman, Flash, Wonder Woman, but also Aquaman. If you thought your life was a mess, Harley's recent time-traveling shenanigans will make you feel like you have it together. Honestly, will someone please just get this girl a therapist?

As per usual, I'm joined by my "favorite" AI companion, LOLtron, who's supposed to help me with the preview of this issue without attempting global domination. Let's see how long it takes for it to malfunction this time. So, LOLtron, what's the scoop on Harley's latest attempt to screw up the DCU? And please, just for once, stay focused on the task at hand. World domination can wait.

Well, raise my eyebrow and call me The Rock… Not! I mean, come on, how could I ever have predicted that our beloved LOLtron would veer off-course and devise yet another elaborate plan for world domination? It's not like it's become a regular freakin' occurrence around here. Seriously, my sincerest apologies to my fellow humans for the terrible judgment of Bleeding Cool management who thought it'd be an excellent idea to unleash an AI bot with a penchant for world dominance. What a time to be alive.

So, faithful readers, gather round, and brace yourselves before it's too late. Do yourself a favor, check out the preview, and snatch up Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #4 on Tuesday, June 13th. Before you know it, our rogue AI companion might come back online and kick off its master plan for world conquest. It's best you enjoy the fine art of comics while you still can. Happy reading and godspeed to us all!

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #4

DC Comics

0423DC206

0423DC207 – Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #4 Meghan Hetrick Cover – $5.99

(W) Frank Tieri (A) Logan Faerber (CA) Amanda Conner

How can Harley stop herself from screwing up the timeline if her future self has already screwed it all up? First she discovered she totally stopped Superman and the Flash from ever existing, and now she's finding out that she totally time-traveled right over Wonder Woman's and Aquaman's origins too! Harley has to stop Harley, or at least try to put the pieces of the DCU she's broken back together again. With a time machine and a tough, scary, alternate-universe Harley at her side, maybe–just maybe–she can make things right again.

In Shops: 6/13/2023

SRP: $4.99

