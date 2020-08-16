Adorable Artwork Of The Muppets Is On Auction On ComicConnect

The Muppets are some of the most iconic characters ever created, and their fans are legion. The collector market around them would knock your socks off; I had no idea how deep it went until a couple of years ago. Figures, theme park merchandise, the show, and films from various releases over the years. Even artwork, like these pieces by unknown artists up for auction on ComicConnect right now, part of Event Auction #43. The best part about this artwork is that the auction is ridiculously low right now, at only $9 with ten days of auction left, ending on August 24th. You can see all of the artwork of The Muppets included down below.

Muppets Pin-Up & Art

"2 x color Muppets Pin-ups; undated; image size approx. 4.5" x 7" ea. Two very cool painted illustrations featuring everyone's favorite mop based puppets. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Scooter, Animal, Dr. Teeth and Janice are all represented in the first painting, with the core group of Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie, and Gonz in the second. These are really beautiful paintings. Mixed media. Art is in excellent condition."

How adorable is that? It would look amazing framed and on the wall. I only wish there was info on who drew it all. In any case, this is cool original Muppets art at a really low price. That may stay around that for the length of the auction, which can be yours for a steal of a price. Again, this is part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, and this particular auction runs for ten more days until August 24th. Go and bid; even if you aren't a Muppets fan, this is too good a price to pass up. While there, check out the thousands of other items up for bid as well.