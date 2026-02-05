Posted in: Comics | Tagged: astrobots, Massive Indies, Midnight Factory, Neverwars

Murder Hobo and Abattoir Six in Massive Indies April 2026 Solicits

Massive Indies' April 2026 solicits including AMP, Altruist, Midnight Factory, Part-Time, SHP, Insight Editions and Massive Puublishing

Article Summary Massive Indies April 2026 solicits feature new launches from AMP, Altruist, Midnight Factory, and more.

Murder Hobo and Abattoir Six headline major debuts with mature and post-apocalyptic themes this April.

Collected editions like Astrobots Vol 2 and Neverwars TP expand Massive's sci-fi and fantasy offerings.

Homegrown indie titles Drumsticks of Doom, House of Lowther, and EroTech hit key finale and story arcs.

As well as Antarctic Press, Heavy Metal, Red 5 Comics, Invader Comics, Warrant and Hoffman, a number of other publishers are listed in Massive Indies' April 2026 solicits and solicitations, including AMP Comics, Altruist Comics, Midnight Factory, Part-Time Comics, SHP Comics and Insight Editions, as well as Massive Publishing themselves… and launches for Murder Hobo and Abattoir Six.

ASTROBOTS TP VOL 02

(W) Simon Furman (A/CA) Phillip Knott

Collects issues 1-5 of Astrobots: Volume Two. Simon Furman, writer of the original Transformers comic series, creator of Marvel's Death's Head, and writer of Astrobots Volume 1 has teamed up with Philip Knott, known for his work on IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing to continue the Mecha-Masterwork based on the toyline designed by Aaron Thomas. Pathfinders, Pioneers…breaking new ground in the furthest reaches of the galaxy…they are – ASTROBOTS. $17.99 4/29/2026

BULLET ADVENTURES #7 CVR A FANRONG JI

(W) Jordan Alsaqa Randy Stone James Quillen (A) Andr Risso Francesca Cittarelli Vlad Gernet (CA) Fanrong Ji

After last issue's epic cliffhanger, the story picks up with the return of Bullet's old adversary, the Golden Dragon. Can Dale and Lainie trust that he has really changed his ways? They journey East to find out and face a brand new foe in China: Great Wall! Cover A features a traditional Chinese Dragon drawn in gold over a red background by Chinese artist JI Fanrong. $5.99 4/22/2026

NEVERWARS TP

(W) Don Handfield Tim Zajaros Chris Lemole (A) Marcelo Basile (CA) Erwin J Arroza

The magical realms of Wonderland, Oz, and Neverland have been thrust into a devastating war that spans worlds and generations. A sinister technology created by the Jabberwock twists good into evil, turning beloved childhood figures into shadows of their former selves. Ten years after leaving Oz, Dorothy Gale, now a nurse in World War I, faces horrors both real and magical as whispers of the Jabberwock pull her back into battle where hope may be lost forever. Georgie Bird, a new English recruit, is drawn into Wonderland, where he learns his hidden heritage and discovers his grandmother Alice has become the ruthless Red Queen. Petr Pfanne, a German spotter, crashes into Neverland only to find the war has followed him, and he's lost his ability to fly. In a world where innocence has been shattered, these unlikely heroes must fight not only for their own survival, but for the fate of every world touched by war and wonder. Collected edition includes all 8 issues and the 2 additional first issues! $29.99 4/8/2026

HOUSE OF LOWTHER #3 (OF 3)

(W/A/CA) K Lynn Smith

Day-to-day life at the house gets tense when a visitor arrives: the owner herself, Mrs. Lowther. And with her comes new methods of 'treatment' for the residents, whether they like it or not. Which begs the question: who are the real monsters here? The end is here! This is the final double-issue for this volume. $5.99 4/22/2026

MURDER HOBO #1 CVR A RYAN G BROWNE (MR)

(W) Joseph Schmalke (A/CA) Ryan G Browne

In the Lands of High Adventure, brave heroes seeking fame and fortune wage glorious battle against the malevolent forces threatening their realm. But this is not their story. No, this is a tale about a different type of hero, the dreaded Murder Hobo. Selfish mercenaries who thrive on anarchy, these agents of chaos foil even the best-laid plans. Follow their exploits in this new ongoing series from writer Joseph Schmalke (Seven Years in Darkness, We Don't Kill Spiders) and series artist Ryan G. Browne. Mature Readers only.

$4.99 4/22/2026

ABATTOIR SIX #1 CVR A TRISTAN ELWELL (MR)

(W) Mina Elwell AC Medina (A) Anna Wieszczyk (CA) Tristan Elwell

ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK MEETS 30 DAYS OF NIGHT IN A MAD MAX FUTURE! ABATTOIR SIX is a post-apocalyptic story about a group of prisoners attempting to escape an alcatraz-sized complex while being hunted by monstrous vampires. Cover A by award-winning fantasy cover artist Tristan Elwell.

$4.99 4/29/2026

(W) Mina Elwell AC Medina (A) Anna Wieszczyk (CA) Tristan Elwell ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK MEETS 30 DAYS OF NIGHT IN A MAD MAX FUTURE! ABATTOIR SIX is a post-apocalyptic story about a group of prisoners attempting to escape an alcatraz-sized complex while being hunted by monstrous vampires. Cover A by award-winning fantasy cover artist Tristan Elwell. $4.99 4/29/2026 DEAD HEAD #5 CVR A GABRIEL FONSECA (MR)

(W) AC Medina (A/CA) Gabriel Fonseca

The slaughter keeps building as Dead Head faces off against the most powerful – and demonic – enemy yet!

$4.99 4/29/2026

DRUMSTICKS OF DOOM #4 (OF 4) CVR A RYAN VELLA

(W) Jon Westhoff (A) Dan Dougherty (CA) Ryan Vella

Issue 4 has Lana facing the music. The events of the last 3 issues have come to a head and Lana will need to rock and not lose her cool, while she battles wolves, the mysterious stalker and other bands before she fades to black. 28 pages, 24-Stunning Black and White story pages, plus extra content!

$4.99 4/29/2026

EROTECH #5 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Sean Haines (A/CA) Geoffrey Krawczyk

Against all odds, the launch of the SEX-6000 is somehow still on schedule, stunning executives and engineers alike. But as pressure mounts and hidden flaws threaten to surface, Samantha reveals she has one final, risky move in play. With careers, credibility, and control on the line, her last-minute gambit could either save EroTech—or expose everything they've been trying to hide. $5.99 4/29/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!