Murderworld Avengers #1 Preview: Arcade Gets into Film Criticism

A young filmmaker wants to make a documentary about Murderworld, but it doesn't go according to plan in this preview of Murderworld Avengers #1.

Murderworld Avengers #1

by Jim Zub & Jethro Morales, cover by Paco Medina

READY. SET. DIE! Hundreds are killed every year in an elaborate secret tournament run by a sadistic man with nearly limitless resources at his fingertips. It's not an urban legend. It's not a myth – MURDERWORLD is real! It's online, and the gruesome truth has been hidden from everyone except its victims – until NOW. Meet Paul Pastor, the extraordinary young documentarian who's going to expose it all…with some super-powered help. The Black Widow has a personal grudge to settle with Murderworld mastermind Arcade – but can she stop this game before it kills again? MURDERWORLD is the wildly violent ride you've been waiting for. Gut-wrenching twists, unbelievable deaths, the Avengers bloodier than you've ever seen them before – the tormented minds of Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarbian, AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER), Ray Fawkes (One Soul, Constantine) and Jethro Morales kick off the must-have miniseries of the year!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.12"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620486100111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620486100121 – MURDERWORLD: AVENGERS 1 SKOTTIE YOUNG VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620486100131 – MURDERWORLD: AVENGERS 1 LARROCA VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620486100141 – MURDERWORLD: AVENGERS 1 BROWN VARIANT – $3.99 US

