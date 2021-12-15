Mutant Brexit And Wolverine's Love Life in Krakoan X-Men Comics Today

Where's Wolverine? Today's Excalibur #26 sets up Knights Of X, for Destiny Of X, as the war between Otherworld and mutants, and Britain and mutants, creates pincer movement. Not like the Krakoans are doing much to help the Brexit allegory…

And Professor X could never counter anything like terrorism, could he? Remind me of that other team he is running from Krakoa with a comic book also out today?

That's right, X-Force, the black ops mutant terrorist group working under his direct approval. Although this issue, X-Force #26, seems to have turned into a relationship guidance comic book, as Wolverine gives Quentin Quire romantic counsel over getting over his Stepford Cuckoo. So it's down to Excalibur to continue the hard-nosed violent realpolitik of the Krakoan comic books this week.

While X-Force sees Jean Grey talking about always falling back into bed with Wolverine. Just in case anyone through the Scott/Jean/Logan throuple was just reading between the lines.

So as Jean Grey talks romantic gravity, Excalibur has members of magical covens give addresses to Parliament.

Now here's the thing. British Ambassadors don't address a collected sitting audience of MPs and Lords. Such addresses are rare and are either a) the sitting monarch for the Queen's Speech, which is dictated by the government of the day. Or foreign heads of states and dignitaries, invited by The Speaker. The most recent was Barack Obama. Other "recent" examples would be Bill Clinton, Nelson Mandela, Ronald Reagan, the Dali Lama and Charles de Gaulle – still, this is the Marvel Universe, and this is Coven Akkaba, who knows what strings were pulled? So what's going on in X-Force?

For Wolverine to avoid Jean Grey possibly? Seriously, is this what X-Force has come to? The Oni Press Comics Guide To Dating? You know Rob Liefeld will kick off at this sort of thing. Have we got anything to turn it around, stat?

They've got an official X-Men submarine called Bluebird. Yes, that's more like it. Someone tell Hasbro. Unless Wolverine falls in love with the submarine of course…

EXCALIBUR #26

OCT210897

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

OTHERWORLD FALLS!

Merlyn and King Arthur have taken the Starlight Citadel. Saturnyne still lives-but not for long. Betsy Braddock must decide once and for all where her loyalties lie. It's all been building to this – the fantasy ends here and reality rushes in. There is no haven for the witchbreed. Can they hold on to their champion, here at the twilight of an age?

RATED T+In Shops: Dec 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE #26 (MR)

OCT210880

(W) Ben Percy (A) Robert Gill (CA) Joshua Cassara

ERUPTION!

DOMINO, KID OMEGA and WOLVERINE head back into the thresher to recover the precious cargo stolen from Krakoa! If the team can survive the volcanic eruption and stormy seas, there's still the organization behind the plot-the reveal of which will have major ramifications on the next issues of X-FORCE!

And the debut of the next wave of Mutant technology! Move over, Blackbird jet!

PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Dec 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99