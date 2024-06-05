Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, krakoa, uncanny x-men #700, X-Men #35

These Mutants Are Confirmed As Staying On Earth (X-Men #35 Spoilers)

So the mutants are off. All five million of them. But some - the fighting X-Men and other hangers-on - are staying. But which ones?

Article Summary Key X-Men characters confirmed to stay on Earth despite mass mutant departure.

Emotional scenes depicted as mutants bid farewell, reflecting the current X-Men zeitgeist.

Plot reveals for X-Men #35, with favorite mutants lining up for a significant event.

Spinoff books and major story arcs signal the next phase in mutant-kind's saga.

So the mutants are off. All five million of them. But some – the fighting X-Men and other hangers-on – are staying. Basically, the same mutants who are all on TikTok or something. And who have all been missing being able to swipe up for fifteen years.

So who will remain? Well, obviously everyone still around in the From The Ashes solicits and previews.

And X-Men #35 gets them all to stand in a line while they watch. Mostly in a line. All the Wolverines, everyone in a yellow suit, the lot.

And all crying, because that;s what mutants do these days. They look at things and cry.

There are others as well of course. Some who work in bars…

…and others who also have their spinoff books but couldn't make the line-up like Rogue and Gambit…

…and everyone who has their own spin-off book.

More revelations about Ms Marvel to come…. and expect plenty more X-Men #35 coverage today!

X-MEN #35

MARVEL COMICS

APR240643

(W) Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Gerry Duggan, Gail Simone, Jed MacKay, Eve L. Ewing

(A) Sara Pichelli, Stefano Caselli, Jerome Opeña, Leinil Francis Yu, Phil Noto, Mark Brooks, Walt Simonson, Luciano Vecchio, Lucas Werneck, Joshua Cassara, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Sunny Gho, David Curiel (CA) Pepe Larraz

THE END OF AN ERA – UNCANNY X-MEN #700! All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X, the madness and mystery of RISE OF THE POWERS OF X…they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come. Written and drawn by an all-star cast of writers and artists who have shaped the Krakoan Age, this is one milestone no X-Fan will want to miss! Also featuring a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont…and a glimpse of things to come! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $9.99

