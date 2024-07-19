Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga, Tokyopop | Tagged: Kay Rwizi, manga, Mutupo, Noir Caesar, tokyopop, Webtoon

Mutupo: Tokyopop to Launch Noir Caesar Graphic Novel Series in Aug

TOKYOPOP announced the new Noir Caesar graphic novel series Mutupo by Zimbabwean creator Kay Rwizi, out on August 13th 2024

TOKYOPOP announced they would be publishing the new Noir Caesar graphic novel series Mutupo, a supernatural action adventure by Zimbabwean creator Kay Rwizi that is steeped in African mysticism and mythology. Originally produced as a webtoon, Mutupo initially garnered over 10,000 readers in less than 3 months. The digital release is available now with the print edition set to debut on August 13th.

MUTUPO Vol. 1

Story and art by Kay Rwizi ∙ Print SRP: $13.99 ∙ 162 pages ∙ ISBN: 978-1427877307 ∙ For Teen Readers 16+ ∙ Digital Available Now / Print Available August 13th

Mutupo – the totem – is an animal or object deemed sacred by a clan or tribe. For centuries Zimbabweans would stay in touch with their ancestry and the practices surrounding their culture by embracing Mutupo.

There are some who can see their totem animal's attributes as a superpower to augment their own physiology. Using Mutupo is not only rare – it's also highly illegal. Join Shingai on his journey of self-discovery as he finds himself coming up against other Mutupo users… and the police who oppose them.

MUTUPO creator Kudakwasha "Kay" Rwizi is a Zimbabwean artist, animator and storyboard artist who grew up surrounded by animation and comics. MUTUPO is his first published graphic novel.

"Kuda Rwizi is a talented artist and epitomizes a new breed of black creator that is emerging around the world and taking diverse influences from pop culture, comics, anime, and manga and blending them with black and African culture and characters to bring a new kind of story," says NOIR CAESAR founder Johnny O'Bryant III. "We are excited to partner with TOKYOPOP to bring MUTUPO to readers."

Noir Caesar Entertainment is a growing indie creative company that supports and nourishes art from marginalized communities in various media, including animation, film, TV, and comics. The brand is one of the fastest-growing entertainment and publishing companies in the US, driven by diverse and brilliant creative talents spanning from top-notch 2D animation partner studios to exceptional writers, artists, illustrators, producers, and division heads, on top of committed crew of sales and client management professionals.

Mutupo debuts in print on August 13th.

