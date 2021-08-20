My Bad #1 by Mark Russell et al in Ahoy Comics November 2021 Solicits

My Bad #1 by Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman, and Peter Krause is a new satirical superhero comedy launching in Ahoy Comics' November 2021 solicits and solicitations. And you know Bleeding Cool loves anything Mark Russell is involved with. But what's the middle name in the credit? Here's everything Ahoy Comics has in November 2021 solicits and solicitations.

MY BAD #1 COVER A KRAUSE

AHOY COMICS

SEP211194

SEP211195 – MY BAD #1 COVER B ORDWAY – 3.99

(W) Mark James Russell, Bryce Ingman (A / CA) Peter Krause

A sharp super-hero spoof from a stellar team that includes co-creators of Irredeemable and Second Coming! In Gravel City, the super-villain Emperor King has devised not only a sadistic death trap for his arch-enemy, The Accelerator, but also the means to penetrate the top secrets of his other arch-enemy, The Chandelier! Important new comic book universe begins here, we say sarcastically!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLACKS MYTH #5 (OF 5)

AHOY COMICS

SEP211192

Final issue of the hit werewolf crime story! Will Strummer figure out who shot her? Is it the same person who stole the bullets? Will there be a "why" to go with the "who?" Will Ben and Aster ever get their beer? Find out in the thrilling conclusion of Black's Myth!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

EDGAR ALLAN POE`S SNIFTER OF DEATH #2 (OF 6) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

SEP211193

(W) Dean R. Motter, Holly Interlandi (A) Dean R. Motter, Greg Scott (CA) Richard Williams

An automaton equipped to defeat an educated human in the game of chess? Preposterous! Poe himself undertakes to pierce the mechanical mystery in "Chess Player." Plus! An ostensibly helpful bit of software tries to dominate a writer's creative process in "Angle of the Odd." Our special "Dread of Devices" issue closes out with prose stories and a poem.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 4.99

SECOND COMING ONLY BEGOTTEN SON TP VOL 02

AHOY COMICS

SEP211196

(W) Mark James Russell (A) Leonard Kirk (A / CA) Richard Pace

The long-awaited second volume of the book ComicsBeat called "the world's most dangerous comic book and the most lovely." As superhero Sunstar anticipates becoming a father, he agonizes over how – and if – he can use his powers to make a better world for his child. And as Jesus Christ loses his bedroom to a nursery, he struggles to find a new place in a society that distorts and exploits his message for profit.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 19.99

SECOND COMING ONLY BEGOTTEN SON TP VOL 01 (DEC191347)

AHOY COMICS

SEP211197

(W) Mark Russell (A) Leonard Kirk (A / CA) Richard Pace

The book everyone's talking about, by award-winning writer Mark Russell (Wonder Twins, The Flintstones) and artist Richard Pace (Pitt, New Warriors) …now in one volume! God commands Earth's mightiest superhero, Sunstar, to accept Jesus as his roommate and teach him how to use power more forcefully. Jesus, shocked at the way humans have twisted his message over two millennia, vows to straighten them out. Collects Second Coming #1-6.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 19.99

SNELSON #4 (OF 5) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

SEP211198

(W) Paul Constant (A / CA) Fred Harper

Cue up the laugh track! Comedian Melville Snelson doesn't know how many oxycontins he took. (Laughter) His shows are bombing. (Laughter) His website is attracting trolls who threaten violence. (Laughter) A comic he identifies with just committed suicide. (Laughter, applause) Time for a near-death experience with the possibility of a fatal encore. (Crickets) Plus: prose & pix, AHOY-style

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99