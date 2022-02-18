My Little Pony Comic Sequel To Netflix Film In IDW May 2022 Solicits

So everyone else may be going on about IDW's Transformers: Last Bot Standing as a series that will close out the IDW Transformers line, set as it is in the far, far future. But at Bleeding Cool, we are instead all about the relaunch of a new My Little Pony. No secondary title, no subtitle, no subtweet, just a brand new My Little Pony series. After all, no one has said that My Little Pony has to go away like Transformers and GI Joe, right? But maybe, like the other Hasbro books, this is the last IDW shout… from Celeste Bronfman and Amy Mebberson in IDW May 2022 solicits and solicitations. And it's a sequel to the My Little Pony Netflix film…

MY LITTLE PONY #1 CVR A MEBBERSON

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220471

MAR220472 – MY LITTLE PONY #1 CVR B JUSTASUTA – 3.99

MAR220473 – MY LITTLE PONY #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV GARCIA

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A / CA) Amy Mebberson

A new adventure begins here! Join Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp, Hitch, and their trusty sidekick Cloudpuff as they explore a brand-new Equestria following the magical events of the hit Netflix movie!

With magic returned to Equestria, the ponies are more united than ever-at least, until one of the Unity Crystals is stolen! Can the Mane 5 find the culprit before magic is gone for good? And where's Cloudpuff leading them, anyway? Is this . . . Canterlot?!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #1 CVR A ROCHE

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220469

MAR220470 – TRANSFORMERS LAST BOT STANDING #1 CVR B 10 COPY INCV SU (NET

(W) Nick Roche (A) E. J. Su (CA) Nick Roche

When the last stars flicker and fade, who will be the only Cybertronian left? The planet Donnokt sits on the edge of the universe, far away from all the stars that are flickering and fading out one last time. It is a world on the precipice of revolution-industrialization-taking its first steps into the realms of the mechanical. And on the far edge of nowhere, a Visitor arrives, and Donnokt will never be the same again. The war for Cybertron may be long over… but the war from Cybertron never ends.

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 5.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #294 CVR A WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220474

MAR220475 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #294 CVR B GALLANT – 3.99

MAR220476 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #294 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROYLE (N

(W) Larry Hama (A) S. L. Gallant (CA) Freddie Williams II

HIGH STAKES Part 4! The next great G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero event continues here! As Cobra remains busy establishing its corrupt casino operations on Cobra Island, the warriors of G.I. Joe are equally busy attempting to covertly infiltrate their arch-enemy's latest evil scheme. New and classic heroes and villains will fill the pages (including some shocking appearances!) as the fan-favorite creative team of Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant continue their daring march to issue #300 here!

Featuring the fourth of five interconnected covers (Cover A) by superstar artist Freddie Williams II!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #4 (OF 4) CVR A SCHOENING

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220477

MAR220478 – GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #4 (OF 4) CVR B HOUSTON – 3.99

MAR220479 – GI JOE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY H

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

Explosive final episode… er, issue! After meddling with forces beyond his control, Cobra Commander's wishes blow up in his face-and the Aladdin Initiative ends in a way he could never have predicted! And now every G.I. Joe and all enemy Cobra forces face off on Cobra Island in a battle that could determine the final outcome of their ongoing war, and the fate of the world! It's the big finale, so let loose with the battle cry one more time: YO, JOE!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA RIVALS VS GIGAN ONESHOT CVR A EJ SU

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220480

MAR220481 – GODZILLA RIVALS VS GIGAN CVR B 10 COPY INCV GONZALEZ

(W) Keith Davidsen (A) Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) E. J. Su

The year is 2008. The setting is Seattle. Networked computers and video game consoles have connected millions across the globe in virtual combat… and an insidious intelligence has taken notice. The insectoid Nebulans, would-be conquerors of Earth, have hijacked the MMOs and uploaded the collective fighting techniques and strategy of gamers worldwide directly into the central processing unit of their cyborg champion. What chance does Godzilla have at victory when the vicious opponent Gigan has been augmented by the savagery of all humanity? Written by Keith Davidsen (Reanimator, Evil Ernie) and illustrated by Yasmin Flores Montanez (Goosebumps), the Cyber Age meets the Kaiju Age in this epic Emerald City showdown!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 7.99

GODZILLA VS MMPR #3 (OF 5) CVR A FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220482

MAR220483 – GODZILLA VS MMPR #3 (OF 5) CVR B ALEX SANCHEZ – 3.99

MAR220484 – GODZILLA VS MMPR #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WILLIAMS II (N

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

From IDW Publishing and Boom! Studios, two titanic powers collide in an intercompany crossover event you never expected… but one that makes complete sense!

Everyone reading this series is expecting a team-up, and here it is! Only, this might not be what they had in mind! What's worse than a villainous monster from the Godzilla universe? Villainous monsters from the Godzilla and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers universes! And they're joining forces to destroy the Power Rangers!

Written by superstar scribe Cullen Bunn (Godzilla: Cataclysm) and illustrated by artist extraordinaire Freddie Williams II (Batman/TMNT)!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KILL LOCK ARTISAN WRAITH #3 (OF 7)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220485

(W) Livio Ramondelli (A / CA) Livio Ramondelli

The Wraith is one of the most mysterious bots in the universe. Its mechanisms are known almost exclusively to its own kind, the fanatical Wraith Legion. So how does one bring down an unbreakable Wraith body with an Artisan's unbeatable mind in it? When the Kill Lock and the Resolve Class isn't enough, call for reinforcements-though who knows if the Wraith Legion will come to collect their own…

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #4 (OF 4) CVR A FONSECA

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220486

MAR220487 – SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #4 (OF 4) CVR B SKELLY – 3.99

MAR220488 – SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY FOU

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Mauro Fonseca

The road to issue #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE-LONG adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.

Mission: take Eggtropolis. Dr. Starline, Surge, and Kit are ready to finally set Starline's master plan in motion. They've trained and planned extensively, but will Eggman bumble his way into a victory or has the time come for another to take his throne?

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #2 (OF 4) CVR A GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220489

MAR220490 – ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #2 (OF 4) CVR B STEPHEN MOONEY – 4.99

MAR220491 – ROCKETEER THE GREAT RACE #2 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV RODRIG

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Stephen Mooney (CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

Cliff Secord has finally decided to abandon the Rocketeer persona for good and concentrate on making his gal, Betty, proud of him by taking an honest-to-goodness legit gig-piloting an experimental rocket plane in a death-defying race halfway around the world! Cliff must navigate both the route and the myriad ace pilots assembled against him in order to secure one of the most valuable prizes ever offered. If only the competition were as prepared as Cliff to play it straight… Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #6 (OF 8) CVR A WOODARD

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220492

MAR220493 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #6 (OF 8) CVR B MADRIAGA – 3.99

MAR220494 – STAR TREK MIRROR WAR #6 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALVARADO (

(W) David Tipton, Scott Tipton (A) Gavin Smith (CA) J. K. Woodward

The Empire launches a dual attack on the standing Cardassian-Klingon Armada and the Klingon homeworld, with Picard and the I.S.S. Enterprise as the tip of the spear, headed for Cardassia…

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK DISCOVERY ADV IN 32ND CENTURY #3 (OF 4) CVR A HERN

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220495

MAR220496 – STAR TREK DISCOVERY ADV IN 32ND CENTURY #3 (OF 4) CVR B 10 C

(W) Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

The exclusive comics tie-in to the hit show continues here! The spotlight falls on Lt. Commander Detmer, as she faces a new threat to Discovery and its crew that only she can handle!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT ONGOING #129 CVR A TUNICA

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220497

MAR220498 – TMNT ONGOING #129 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

MAR220499 – TMNT ONGOING #129 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WILLIAMS

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Pablo Tunica

Donatello struggles to escape from the fiendish Dr. Barlow! The Turtles attempt to save him but first they'll have to have a final showdown with the Punk Frogs!

Plus the long-awaited introduction of Sluggothy!

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TMNT BEST OF RAT KING

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220500

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Ahead of this summer's Armageddon Game, check out the best stories of one of the Turtles' most enigmatic foes, the Rat King! Spanning several publishers, this collection is the place to get familiar with the monarch of vermin himself!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TRANSFORMERS #43 CVR A SIMEONE

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220501

MAR220502 – TRANSFORMERS #43 CVR B DEER – 3.99

MAR220503 – TRANSFORMERS #43 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SENIOR

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Stefano Simeone

End of the road! Optimus Prime leads the Autobots in a desperate battle on multiple fronts-against the maniacal Decepticons, against the swarming Insecticlones, against the teeming rust worms, against Cybertron itself. But how many problems will the Autobots be able to solve and what offer could stop their journey? An extra-long final issue leading to next month's Transformers Special 2022!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #16 CVR A LOPEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220504

MAR220505 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #16 CVR B PUGH – 3.99

MAR220506 – TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS #16 CVR C 10 COPY INCV STONE

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Josh Burcham (CA) Emilio Lopez

It's the beginning of the end for our Cybertronian friends! Their seven cycles are up, and now they must face the Vok! Will Optimus and Megatron's plan get them through? How will they fare facing off with such a powerful foe?

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEST OF HOT ROD ONESHOT #1

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220507

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Whether you call him Hot Rod, Rodimus Prime, or even just Roddy, the hotheaded and cavalier Autobot leader is an all-time great. From his youthful days as the new kid in the group to his accomplishments as Optimus Prime's successor and (co-)captain of the Lost Light, catch up on all things Rodimus! Do yourself a favor, achieve something, and earn yourself a Rodimus star!

Collects "Rise" from Transformers: Autocracy #10, Spotlight: Hot Rod, "White Fire" from Transformers (UK) #254, "Crucible (Part 2): L?str?re" from Transformers: Lost Light #20, "The War to End All Wars, Part 5" from Transformers: Regeneration One #100, and "Peace" from Transformers Annual 1989 (UK).

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS WARS END #4 (OF 4) CVR A LAWRENCE

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220508

MAR220509 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #4 (OF 4) CVR B MURPHY – 3.99

MAR220510 – TRANSFORMERS WARS END #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY KHANNA INCV (N

(W) Brian Ruckley (A / CA) Jack Lawrence

End of the line! Exarchon makes his final push to claim all Cybertron as his own. Can a ragtag group of Autobots and Decepticons working in parallel defeat one of Cybertron's all-time greatest threats? And what happens if they fail and Exarchon gets his hands on the sparks he needs to be unbeatable? An extra-long final issue leading to next month's Transformers Special 2022!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO #28 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220511

MAR220512 – USAGI YOJIMBO #28 CVR B 10 COPY INCV SCHWEIZER

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

The Long Road

Usagi and Yukichi come to the rescue of a famed art dealer and his assistant attacked by bandits on the road. Unfortunately, the dealer is killed and they take it upon themselves to deliver a precious carved jade dragon to the buyer. However, the assistant is not the trusted employee he appears to be.

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

USAGI YOJIMBO LONE GOAT & KID #5 (OF 6)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220513

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) David Petersen

The Way of the Samurai

Usagi befriends a famous general from the Great Wars. General Oyaneko was a loyal vassal to his late lord, but his son had refused to listen to his counsel and demoted him to become a magistrate to a small provincial town. Now disgraced and with no lord to serve, the General feels there is only one way to regain his honor as a samurai: challenge Usagi to a duel to the death.

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99