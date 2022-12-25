Namor The Sub Mariner & T'Challa The Black Panther in 2023 (Spoilers)

This year saw Namor make his first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Black Panther: The Way Of Water movie. Sorry, I mean Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I'll get there eventually. The two were set up as rivals, initially as part of Marvel's Illuminati and then monarchs of warring nations ten years ago in Avengers Vs X-Men. Namor flooded Wakanda, T'Challa sonic-nuked Atlantis, that sort of thing. The MCU took that established relationship and played it out fresh in the movie, which means the comics will try and do their best to reflect that. In February, Namor will be making a visit to Wakanda in Black Panther #14, by John Ridley and German Peralta, the penultimate issue of the run. The solicitation states "Battered and beaten after his grueling battle with Captain America, T'Challa has everything to prove and nothing left to lose. So when Namor arrives on the scene, Black Panther is determined to make him pay for the pain he's inflicted on Wakanda in the past. But the terrorists of his making still loom large, and Namor never goes anywhere without a plan – and an angle?"

Well, this Wednesday's Timeless 2022 #1 suggests something else, that the two may find common cause. And with the Black Panther series and future-set Namor series coming to a close, might a new Namor & Black Panther team book be on the cards for 2023? This is purely supposition of course, but this does suggest that direction may be on the cards in their own book, or possibly someone else's…

Their hands are composed to be almost touching. Could there be a budding bromance between the two? Does anyone want to suggest a shipping name? Namchalla? T'chamor? BlackMariner? SubPanther? Maybe we don't want to go there.

