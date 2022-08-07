Naomi Season 2 #6 Preview: Naomi's Last Stand?

Things look dire in this preview of Naomi Season 2 #6. Can Naomi turn things around at the last second and overcome tremendous odds to save the world in the final issue of the series? Check out the preview below.

NAOMI SEASON 2 #6

DC Comics

0622DC168

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

The shocking conclusion to one of the most epic stories in all of DC comics history! In this issue, Naomi faces everything: her birth world legacy, the enemies that destroyed her family, and her place on the Justice League. The choices she makes here will carry with her for the rest of her life. Do not miss this epic conclusion to the Eisner-nominated Naomi MacDuffie saga! Guest-starring Superman!

In Shops: 8/9/2022

SRP: $3.99

