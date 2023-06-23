Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Betty Page, darkwing duck, dynamite, elvira, Fire & Ice, Gargoyles, hades, james bond, king kong, maleficent, pathfinder, red sonja, Solicits, vampirella, Victory

Negaduck, Gargoyles & Vampirella in Dynamite September 2023 Solicits

Dynamite publishes Negaduck, Sheena, Fire & Ice, Red Sonja, Hades, Gargoyles, Vampirella, Maleficent, Betty Page, King Kong, Elvira & 007

Dynamite Entertainment launches a new Darkwing Duck comic, Negaduck, as well as Sheena: Queen Of The Jungle, while continuing their regular Fire & Ice, Red Sonja, Pathfinder, Hades, Gargoyles, Vampirella, Maleficent, Betty Page, King Kong, Elvira, Victory and James Bond comic book lines in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations.

NEGADUCK #1 CVR A MIDDLETON

DYNAMITE

JUL230154

JUL230155 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR B LEE – 3.99

JUL230156 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR C FORSTNER – 3.99

JUL230157 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR D LIEBER – 3.99

JUL230158 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR E PARKER ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

JUL230159 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

JUL230160 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR G MIDDLETON FOIL – 5.99

JUL230161 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR H LEE FOIL – 5.99

JUL230162 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR I 10 COPY INCV MIDDLETON NOIR – 3.99

JUL230163 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR J 10 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230164 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR K 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

JUL230165 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR L 15 COPY INCV MIDDLETON PENCIL – 3.99

JUL230166 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR M 20 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230167 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR N 20 COPY INCV MIDDLETON DECAL – 3.99

JUL230168 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR O 25 COPY INCV LIEBER VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230169 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR P 25 COPY INCV MIDDLETON PENCIL VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230170 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR Q 30 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230171 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR R 30 COPY INCV MIDDLETON DECAL VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230172 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR S 40 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230173 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR T 50 COPY INCV MIDDLETON NOIR VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230174 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR U MIDDLETON METAL PREMIUM – 100

JUL230175 – NEGADUCK #1 CVR V MIDDLETON LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Joshua Middleton

"I am the screeching fingernail on the chalkboard of justice. I am the sour ball in the candy jar of goodness. I am NEGADUCK!"

He's the exact opposite of DD in every way… evil, nefarious, dedicated to stealing lollipops from kids and not helping grandmas across the street! And now, he's ready to begin a reign of crime and terror the likes of which St. Canard has never seen – except… dang it, all of the other villains are ripping off his ideas! What's a criminal mastermind to do when the city's thick with other criminals, stealing his shine? Why, take his villainy on the road, of course!

Written with fiendish glee by arch-author JEFF PARKER and illustrated by the suspiciously talented CIRO CANGIALOSI, Negaduck features a regular rogues' gallery of cover artists, including JOSHUA MIDDLETON, JAE LEE, TRISH FORSTNER, and a special Whiteout homage cover by that series' co-creator, STEVE LIEBER!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUL230176

JUL230177 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

JUL230178 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR C SUYDAM – 3.99

JUL230179 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

JUL230180 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

JUL230181 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

JUL230182 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE AR – 3.99

JUL230183 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR H 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230184 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR I 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE AR – 3.99

JUL230185 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR J 25 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230186 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR K 25 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230187 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR L PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM – 100

JUL230188 – SHEENA QUEEN OF JUNGLE #1 CVR M PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Wes Clark Jr, Steven De Souza (A) Ediano Silva (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Which contest will be tougher for our feral champion of the wilderness to face – the savage, claws-out battle for domination of her jungle home, or the savage, claws-out battle for domination of… the world's most exclusive girl's boarding school? Yup, Cardwell Inc. is betting that some formal education will teach their long-lost, "raised by wolves" scion the niceties of civilization – while also conveniently removing her from her beloved Val Verde rainforest while they continue to relentlessly exploit it!

But while you can take the girl out of the jungle, you can't take the jungle out of the girl – and when Sheena discovers the school's centennial celebration is the target of a deadly plot, classes won't be the only things the Queen of the Blackboard Jungle will have to cut!

Featuring an expertly crafted syllabus from instructors WES CLARK JR., STEVEN E. DE SOUZA, and EDIANO SILVA, this exciting new course is sure to bring learning to life!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

JUL230195

JUL230196 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR B MANCO – 3.99

JUL230197 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR C ASRAR – 3.99

JUL230198 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV NORD ORIGINAL – 3.99

JUL230199 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART – 3.99

JUL230200 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR F 15 COPY INCV MANCO LINE ART – 3.99

JUL230201 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV NORD B&W – 3.99

JUL230202 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV ASRAR VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230203 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LINSNER FIERY RED LINE AR – 3.99

JUL230204 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR J 30 COPY INCV NORD VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230205 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR K 30 COPY INCV MANCO VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230206 – FIRE AND ICE #2 CVR L LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Leonardo Manco (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

To save Darah and Teegra, Darkwolf faces off against the witch Roliel's son, Otwa, in a deadly duel to the death. At Icepeak, Juliana discovers her beloved son Kaledan has been murdered, and Nekron blames it on assassins from the Fire Realm. Now any chance at peacefully resolving the conflict between Fire and Ice has died with Kaledan. "Open all the vaults and release terror on our foes!" commands Juliana. At Fire Keep, King Jarol convenes a war summit with the leaders of all the free peoples – but is it too little, too late? Find out in Fire and Ice #2 from acclaimed writer BILL WILLINGHAM (Fables, Legenderry) and artist LEONARDO MANCO (Hellstorm: Prince of Lies, Blaze of Glory)!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUL230207

JUL230208 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR B CELINA – 3.99

JUL230209 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR C KROME – 3.99

JUL230210 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR D ANACLETO – 3.99

JUL230211 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JUL230212 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ANECLETO LINE – 3.99

JUL230213 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV KROME B&W – 3.99

JUL230214 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV CELINA LINE AR – 3.99

JUL230215 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230216 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR J 20 COPY INCV ANACLETO VIRGI – 3.99

JUL230217 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR K 20 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

JUL230218 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR L 25 COPY INCV ANACLETO LINE – 3.99

JUL230219 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR M 25 COPY INCV KROME VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230220 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR N 30 COPY INCV CELINA VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230221 – VAMPIRELLA DRACULA RAGE #2 CVR O PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Christian Rosado (CA) Lucio Parrillo

After being told that her baby had died at birth, Vampirella discovers her son is actually alive but has been stolen by a nihilist cult who believe the newborn to be a carrier of "The Dracula Virus." Meanwhile, the Lord of Vampires himself seeks out the help of Victory, Vampirella's former lover, as he remains several frustrating steps behind Vampi while she hunts down the cultists. The angry new mother will stop at nothing to get her son back – and wreak terrible vengeance on those who took him!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR A MIDDLETON

DYNAMITE

JUL230237

JUL230238 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR B CHO – 3.99

JUL230239 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR C BARENDS – 3.99

JUL230240 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR D PARRILLO – 3.99

JUL230241 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JUL230242 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HITCH ORIGINAL – 3.99

JUL230243 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LINSNER ORIGINAL – 3.99

JUL230244 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON – 3.99

JUL230245 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR I 10 COPY INCV MIDDLETON BLOODY – 3.99

JUL230246 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR J 15 COPY INCV THORNE ICON – 3.99

JUL230247 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR K 15 COPY CHO LINE ART – 3.99

JUL230248 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR L 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230249 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR M 20 COPY INCV MIDDLETON RETRO – 3.99

JUL230250 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR N 25 COPY LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230251 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR O 25 COPY INCV HITCH VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230252 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR P 30 COPY INCV MIDDLETON BLOODY VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230253 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR Q 40 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230254 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR R 50 COPY INCV CHO VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230255 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR S MIDDLETON METAL PREMIUM – 100

JUL230256 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR T MIDDLETON LTD VIRGIN – 50

JUL230257 – RED SONJA 2023 #3 CVR U PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Joshua Middleton

As war consumes the land, the She-Devil With a Sword evades capture at every turn while Varg readies his next assault. But deep in the shadows a voice is calling out to all of them, as it begins to pull together the final strings of its sinister plan! This next thrilling chapter in the all-new Red Sonja adventure "His Master's Voice" continues to be expertly crafted by writer TORUNN GR NBEKK and Sonja superstar artist WALTER GEOVANI (with colors by OMI REMALANTE, JR.) – and features another stellar assembly of cover artists, including JOSHUA MIDDLETON, LUCIO PARRILLO, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, BJORN BARENDS, BRYAN HITCH, and FRANK CHO!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #3 CVR A ELLIS

DYNAMITE

JUL230258

JUL230259 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #3 CVR B DALLESANDRO – 4.99

JUL230260 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #3 CVR C CASALLOS – 4.99

JUL230261 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV CASALLOS VIRGIN – 4.99

JUL230262 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #3 CVR E 15 COPY INCV DALLESANDRO VIRGI – 4.99

JUL230263 – PATHFINDER WAKE DEAD #3 CVR F 20 COPY INCV ELLIS VIRGIN – 4.99

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Eman Casallos (CA) Steve Ellis

In this issue: Our heroes try to escape from Mimic Mansion alive, but wind up in the caverns beneath it where escaped chattel from Geb are hiding and eking out a pitiful survival! Throw in a forced march to Geb, and the potential of capture on top of it all, and… well, how are they going to get out of this one!?!

Written by FRED VAN LENTE, with incredible art by EMAN CASALLOS and stunning covers by EMAN CASALLOS, STEVE ELLIS and BIAGIO D'ALESSANDRO, Pathfinder: Wake the Dead #3 also features playable character stats officially sanctioned by the Pathfinder Society!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR A DARBOE

DYNAMITE

JUL230264

JUL230265 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR B LEE – 3.99

JUL230266 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR C FORSTNER – 3.99

JUL230267 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR D TOMASELLI – 3.99

JUL230268 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR E ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

JUL230269 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR F 15 COPY INCV DARBOE LINE ART – 3.99

JUL230270 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

JUL230271 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER LINE AR – 3.99

JUL230272 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR I 20 COPY INCV TOMASELLI LINE A – 3.99

JUL230273 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR J 25 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VI – 3.99

JUL230274 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR K 25 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230275 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR L 30 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230276 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR M 40 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230277 – DISNEY VILLAINS HADES #2 CVR N DARBOE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Karen Darboe

The infamous Labyrinth – a creepy, scary place where the gigantic Minotaur of Crete is imprisoned. Why are Hades, Arachne, Orpheus, and Icarus sneaking into such a forbidding place? To try and convince the Minotaur to join their group, of course! The furious Minotaur is (unsurprisingly) furious, and the only thing that can quell said fury is… wait a minute, this can't be right… a cookie!?!

Writer ELLIOTT KALAN (The Daily Show) and artist ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Vampirella vs. Red Sonja) take the bull by the horns in this second chapter of their inspired voyage through Greek mythology – all adorned with classical covers from KAREN S. DARBOE, JAE LEE, TRISH FORSTNER, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, and more!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR A CRAIN

DYNAMITE

JUL230278

JUL230279 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR B QUAH – 4.99

JUL230280 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR C ANDOLFO – 4.99

JUL230281 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR D DANINO – 4.99

JUL230282 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR E HENDERSON – 4.99

JUL230283 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR F ACTION FIGURE – 4.99

JUL230284 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV MOSS ORIGINAL – 4.99

JUL230285 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV CRAIN B&W – 4.99

JUL230286 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR I 15 COPY INCV QUAH B&W – 4.99

JUL230287 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR J 20 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRG – 4.99

JUL230288 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR K 20 COPY INCV ANDOLFO LINE ART – 4.99

JUL230289 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR L 20 COPY INCV DANINO LINE ART – 4.99

JUL230290 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR M 25 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 4.99

JUL230291 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR N 25 COPY INCV HENDERSON VIRGIN – 4.99

JUL230292 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR O 30 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN – 4.99

JUL230293 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR P 30 COPY INCV DANINO VIRGIN – 4.99

JUL230294 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR Q 40 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN – 4.99

JUL230295 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR R CRAIN PREMIUM METAL – 100

JUL230296 – GARGOYLES DARK AGES #3 CVR S CRAIN LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Drew Moss (CA) Clayton Crain

As Angel languishes in chains, Mentor comes to the rescue – but this escape attempt may cause more harm than good. Meanwhile, construction continues on Castle Wyvern, but the noise awakens something that was better left undisturbed!

Writer and Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and artist DREW MOSS (Red Sonja) continue their epochal exploration of the Gargoyles' origins in this third issue of Dark Ages, whose 40 pages include a new text story from Weisman and all cardstock covers featuring art by CLAYTON CRAIN, ALAN QUAH, MIRKA ANDOLFO, KENYA DANINO, ERICA HENDERSON, and more!

24 Story + 4 text pages by Weisman

ALL COVERS CARDSTOCK

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR A JAE LEE

DYNAMITE

JUL230297

JUL230298 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR B SOO LEE – 3.99

JUL230299 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR C MEYER – 3.99

JUL230300 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR D PUEBLA – 3.99

JUL230301 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR E DURSO – 3.99

JUL230302 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV SOO LEE LIN – 3.99

JUL230303 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV JAE LEE LIN – 3.99

JUL230304 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGU – 3.99

JUL230305 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV DURSO VIRGI – 3.99

JUL230306 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR J 20 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRG – 3.99

JUL230307 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR K 20 COPY INCV SOO LEE VIR – 3.99

JUL230308 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR L 25 COPY INCV MEYER VIRGI – 3.99

JUL230309 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR M JAE LEE PREMIUM METAL (C – 100

JUL230310 – DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #5 CVR N JAE LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Soo Lee (A) Soo Lee (CA) Jae Lee

FINAL ISSUE! Chapter Five: The Magician. Spring has come again, and just as the vines of the forest have sprouted fresh thorns, so too have grown Maleficent's power and her dominion over her Kingdom. But such a reputation provokes rivals. A powerful sorceress arrives to challenge Maleficent, and the ensuing battle will test her abilities to their limits – and make her heart grow even blacker…

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

JUL230311

JUL230312 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR B ANDOLFO – 3.99

JUL230313 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR C MOSS – 3.99

JUL230314 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR D FORSTNER – 3.99

JUL230315 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR E CANGIALOSI – 3.99

JUL230316 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LAURO ORIGINAL – 3.99

JUL230317 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

JUL230318 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR H 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

JUL230319 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR I 15 COPY INCV ANDOLFO B&W – 3.99

JUL230320 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR J 15 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230321 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR K 20 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230322 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR L 20 COPY INCV CANGIALOSI VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230323 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR M 25 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230324 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR N LEIRIX METAL PREMIUM – 100

JUL230325 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR O LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

JUL230326 – DARKWING DUCK #9 CVR P ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Leirix

Beware Morgana's crystal ball! For within, there are visions of… uh, water? Oh wait, Darkwing's teammate Neptunia is from the water – maybe that means something! But what? Without Launchpad's compass to guide them, the Justice Ducks are all at sea. Will Darkwing be able to get over his own ego (unlikely) and ask for the help he so crucially needs to find the compass and save the day? Read on (in September) and find out!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES #10 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

JUL230327

JUL230328 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR B PARRILLO – 3.99

JUL230329 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR C LEIRIX – 3.99

JUL230330 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR D LEE – 3.99

JUL230331 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR E FLEECS & FORSTNER – 3.99

JUL230332 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR F ACTION FIGURE – 3.99

JUL230333 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR G 10 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS ORIGINAL – 3.99

JUL230334 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR H 10 COPY INCV NAKAYAMA B&W – 3.99

JUL230335 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR I 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230336 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR J 15 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230337 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR K 15 COPY INCV FLEECS & FORSTNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230338 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR L 20 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230339 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR M 20 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230340 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR N 25 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230341 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR O NAKAYAMA METAL PREMIUM – 100

JUL230342 – GARGOYLES #10 CVR P NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Brooklyn's attempts to lead the Clan have left him feeling disappointed and estranged from those he is closest to. But when news of a kidnapping comes in, it's up to Brooklyn, Lexington, and Broadway to save the day. Can they come together in time to make the daring rescue? Or will daybreak stop them in their tracks?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

JUL230347

JUL230348 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR B PUEBLA – 3.99

JUL230349 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR C HILL – 3.99

JUL230350 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR D LEIRIX – 3.99

JUL230351 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR E 7 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230352 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR F 7 COPY INCV HILL VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230353 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR G 10 COPY INCV SPALLETTA ORIGINA – 3.99

JUL230354 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR H 10 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230355 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR I 15 COPY INCV SPALLETA VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230356 – 007 FOR KING COUNTRY #6 CVR J 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

FINAL ISSUE! It all comes down to this – Bond vs. Myrmidon, no holds barred, no quarter given!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

JUL230357

JUL230358 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR B LEIRIX – 3.99

JUL230359 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR C PUEBLA – 3.99

JUL230360 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR D ANDOLFO – 3.99

JUL230361 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JUL230362 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230363 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR G 15 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230364 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230365 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230366 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR J 20 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230367 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR K PHOTO BLACK BAG (MR) – 10

JUL230368 – BETTIE PAGE #4 CVR L LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (MR) – 50

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Luca Blengino (A) Elisa Ferrari (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

The final showdown between Bettie and the dangerous Cosmo Clan takes place in Turin! Will Bettie-lookalike Lisa be able to free Davide, escape the mob, and finally fulfill her dream of love? Join international jet-setters MIRKA ANDOLFO, LUCA BLENGINO, and ELISA FERRARI as they put the finishing touches on Bettie's adventures in bella Italia!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

JUL230369

JUL230370 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR B ROYLE – 3.99

JUL230371 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR C BAAL – 3.99

JUL230372 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR D PHOTO – 3.99

JUL230373 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV BAAL B&W – 3.99

JUL230374 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ROYLE B&W – 3.99

JUL230375 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR G 15 COPY PHOTO VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230376 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR H 15 COPY BAAL VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230377 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR I 20 COPY ACOSTA VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230378 – ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #5 CVR J ROYLE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) David Avallone (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Dave Acosta

Vlad the Impaler has plundered the Multiverse of Movies to build his monster army, and now he's ready to invade! Can the Mistress of the Dark stop him before he conquers reality itself? It's the final issue, so this is Elvira's last chance! Tune in for this pulse-pounding, senses-shattering, all-action ish, courtesy of writer DAVID AVALLONE (Elvira in Horrorland, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist KEWBER BAAL (Red Rising, Vampirella)!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KONG GREAT WAR #4 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

JUL230379

JUL230380 – KONG GREAT WAR #4 CVR B GUICE – 3.99

JUL230381 – KONG GREAT WAR #4 CVR C DEVITO – 3.99

JUL230382 – KONG GREAT WAR #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LEE B&W – 3.99

JUL230383 – KONG GREAT WAR #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV DEVITO VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230384 – KONG GREAT WAR #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV GUICE VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230385 – KONG GREAT WAR #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

(W) Alex Cox (CA) Jae Lee

Deep in the jungles of Skull Island, the crew of U-184 survives (as best they can) under the constant threat of grisly death, ferocious prehistoric predators, and, never far behind them… KONG! The pressure mounts as they are steadily overtaken by fear, violence, and disease – but hope flickers in the distance! Will they find the strength to persevere? Or will their bones be added to the endless cascade of human remains that Skull Island leaves for posterity? Only acclaimed author ALEX COX and superstar artist TOMMASO BIANCHI know for sure – but soon all will be revealed!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

JUL230386

JUL230387 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR B PUEBLA – 3.99

JUL230388 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR C MOSS – 3.99

JUL230389 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR D TOMASELLI – 3.99

JUL230390 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR E QUALANO – 3.99

JUL230391 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR F COSPLAY – 3.99

JUL230392 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART – 3.99

JUL230393 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR H 10 COPY INCV QUALANO LINE – 3.99

JUL230394 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR I 10 COPY INCV MOSS LINE AR – 3.99

JUL230395 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR J 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRG – 3.99

JUL230396 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR K 15 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRG – 3.99

JUL230397 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR L 20 COPY INCV MOSS VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230398 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR M 20 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VI – 3.99

JUL230399 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR N 25 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230400 – VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #5 CVR O 25 COPY INCV PUEBLA VIRGI – 3.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee

The race is on for Vampirella and DynaMight to solve the mystery that will save the world. All that stands in their way is an army of superpowered mobsters – and some dirty heroes who would rather see evil triumph than let the Daughter of Drakulon emerge victorious!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VICTORY #4 CVR A JOHNSON

DYNAMITE

JUL230401

JUL230402 – VICTORY #4 CVR B HITCH – 3.99

JUL230403 – VICTORY #4 CVR C MATTEONI – 3.99

JUL230404 – VICTORY #4 CVR D COHEN – 3.99

JUL230405 – VICTORY #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

JUL230406 – VICTORY #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV WELDELE ORIGINAL – 3.99

JUL230407 – VICTORY #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV HITCH LINE ART – 3.99

JUL230408 – VICTORY #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230409 – VICTORY #4 CVR I 15 COPY INCV MATTEONI LINE ART – 3.99

JUL230410 – VICTORY #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV COHEN VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230411 – VICTORY #4 CVR K 15 COPY INCV MATTEONI VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230412 – VICTORY #4 CVR L 20 COPY INCV WELDELE VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230413 – VICTORY #4 CVR M 20 COPY INCV HITCH VIRGIN – 3.99

JUL230414 – VICTORY #4 CVR N JOHNSON LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) David Walker (A) Brett Weldele (CA) Dave Johnson

Victory has faced the consequences of a lifetime of bad decisions, but now she must survive her greatest challenge yet, as she fights for both her life and the Belial ring that has possessed her soul. But it turns out that there is an enemy far greater than the demonic forces of Belialah that threaten Victory – and it will stop at nothing to destroy her!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

