Neil Gaiman, Michael Chabon, Alan Moore Forewords For Michael Moorcock

Michael Moorcock is the most influential living fantasy writer, with many more claims to fame to boot. And with Gallery/Saga Press reprinting his Elric saga in three volumes, it is an excuse for other fantasy writer – especially those known for comics – to pay their tributes.

Neil Gaiman, Alan Moore and Michael Chabon are writing forewords to the new editions, with Elric is the brooding, albino emperor of the dying Kingdom of Melnibone, with Chabon calling Moorcock, "the greatest writer of post-Tolkien British Fantasy." The books will also contain new illustrations throughout. Here are the solicited details so far:

Elric of Melniboné: The Elric Saga Part 1 (1) (Elric Saga, The) Hardcover – November 30, 2021. Introduction by Neil Gaiman.

With Melnibone's years of grandeur and decadence long since passed, Elric's amoral cousin Yrkoon sets his eyes on the throne. Elric, realizing he is his country's best hope, must face his nefarious cousin in an epic battle for the right to rule. Elric of Melnibone is the first in Michael Moorcock's incredible series, which created fantasy archetypes that have echoed through the genre for generations. The beautiful, vivid illustrations bring new life to the story and are sure to captivate fans, new and old.

Stormbringer: The Elric Saga Part 2 (2) (Elric Saga, The) Hardcover – December 28, 2021. Introduction by Michael Chabon.

After defeating his nefarious cousin and gaining control over the epic sword, Stormbringer, Elric, prince of ruins, must decide what he's willing to sacrifice in a fight against Armageddon. Stormbringer is the second in Michael Moorcock's incredible series, which has transformed the fantasy genre for generations. Perfect for fans new and old, this book is brought to life once more with stunning illustrations from the most lauded artists in fantasy.

The White Wolf: The Elric Saga Part 3 (3) (Elric Saga, The) Hardcover – January 25, 2022 Introduction by Alan Moore.

In one of the most well-known and well-loved fantasy epics of the 20th century, Elric is the brooding, albino emperor of the dying Kingdom of Melnibone. After coming into an unnatural, devastating power that felled his enemy Yrkoon and destroyed an entire city, Elric is haunted by the many deaths he caused and sets out on a quest for redemption and renewed purpose. The White Wolf is the final volume in Michael Moorcock's incredible series, which created fantasy archetypes that have echoed through the genre for generations. Originally published in the 1970s, this book is brought to vivid new life with stunning illustrations from magnificent artists in the fantasy field