Nelson's Megadroid Comic Needs A Little Help On Kickstarter

Nelson, best known for Marvel Masterpieces Fleer trading cards has a Kickstarter for his new project, the comic + heavy metal album Megadroid.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool ran an article on Steve Niles and Franco Francavilla's Kickstarter comic book Creature Features that seemed inexplicably short of its goal. And it seemed to work, within an hour of the article being published, it had put on another two thousand dollars to push it over the $10,000 goal, with three days to go. Can we do the same again for Nelson?

Because Nelson Faro DeCastro – also just known as Nelson – has been a well-known comic book creator for over thirty years. Creator of the 1993 series The Eudaemon from Dark Horse, he is best known for painting the Marvel Masterpieces '95 trading card set for Fleer as well as working on Superman, X-Men, Daredevil, Venom, Black Panther, Captain America, The Avengers, Blade, Marvel Knights, Green Lantern Corps, Teen Titans, Wolverine, Birds of Prey, Elektra, Iron Man, Inhumans comics and more, and teaching two at the School of Visual Arts in New York City where he graduated. Away from comics, he is also front man of the heavy metal rock band Megadroid, a composer of musical scores for film and television and a Discovery Channel commentator.

And now a Kickstarter for Nelson's new project, a combined music and comics publication, Megadroid, a comic with an eleven-track heavy metal album. Currently with $2492 worth of donations for a $5000 goal from 53 backers with 11 days to go. He writes;

"Each song on the record tells of a concept, situation, or subject that I'll be making comics about. It's basically that simple. However, they're all intertwined in one way or another. For example: The song, "MEGADROID" is about a giant robot that was discovered in a hidden silo buried deep underground. For years, government officials have been trying to discover what its purpose is, and who built it, but to no avail. (This is the first storyline that will be dealt with in MEGADROID issue #1)"

"The storyline in the song "Attack of the KT-88's" takes place not long after the MEGADROID's launch. It's a story about rebel forces battling deadly, automated patrol drones. These killing machines guard the quarantined border of Manhattan island after a near catastrophic seismic event. "Dominus, Sanctus, Infern!" is about three people who find a long lost book of incantations called the "Malevolus Invocatus". One of these three characters is also a rebel soldier from the song "Attack of the KT-88's". This links them to the storyline and making part of the MEGADROID universe."

""Before the Ink Dries" is about a nefarious criminal agent who is pressuring one of the three people from the song, "Dominus, Sanctus, Infern!" into reacquiring the, "Malevolus Ivocatus" and turning it over to him. He also has many other connections to many other characters in the MEGADROID universe and so forth. So that my friends, is a basic breakdown of what I'm doing here – – Creating characters and storylines, then developing them with songs and comics!

And delivering through Kickstarter, the full-length, 11-track rock/metal album called "MEGADROID: Activate!" and the full-length, full-colour 24-page debut issue of "MEGADROID #1" comic book, pencilled, inked and lettered by Nelson, and with a limited print run of 5000 copies. Art is currently in the flatting stage, to be coloured by Christopher Sotomayor and Paul Mounts.

Okay, lets see how fast the current amount donated doubles and crosses that $5000 line…

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/nelsonfaro-megadroid/megadroid-activate-comic-and-11-track-heavy-metal-record

