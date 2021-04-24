Never Open It: The Taboo Trilogy by Ken Niimura Coming from Yen Press

Yen Press announced they would be publishing Never Open It: The Taboo Trilogy, a collection of stories by acclaimed artist Ken Niimura, widely known for his work on manga such as I Kill Giants, Henshin, and Umami.

Never Open It: The Taboo Trilogy is a collection of three stories from Ken Niimura that are rooted in well-known Japanese folk tales, such as Urashima Taro and The Crane Wife. Each story delves into the concept of the taboo, asking questions such as "Why are these rules meant to be followed?" and "Who and why sets these rules?" These are common existential questions that underpin Japanese people, especially writers and manga creators. Niimura took inspiration from Japanese folk tales he heard as a child and combined them with his unique and captivating art style to tell new stories. Never Open It: The Taboo Trilogy is a must-read graphic novel for fans of beautifully illustrated literary comics and manga.

Never Open It: The Taboo Trilogy includes Ken Niimura's Never Open It, Empty, and The Promise. The trade paperback and ebook edition are scheduled for October 2021 release from Yen Press LLC.

About Ken Niimura

Born to a Japanese father and Spanish mother, Ken Niimura has developed a unique style at the crossroad of Eastern and Western comics. His breakthrough in the industry came with the publication of the acclaimed graphic novel I Kill Giants, earning him and writer Joe Kelly nominations for the prestigious Eisner Award and winning the International Manga Award in 2012. I Kill Giants was made into a feature film directed by Anders Walter in 2018.

Niimura is also the author of the short story collection Henshin, published originally in Japan by Shogakukan. His new series Umami, which launched through Panel Syndicate, won an Eisner Award in the category of Best Digital Comic in 2019.