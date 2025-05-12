Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: new avengers, One World Under Doom

New Avengers Will Be A One World Under Doom Crossover (spoilers)

New Avengers will be a One World Under Doom crossover... even if Marvel isn't saying this right now (Spoilers)

Article Summary New Avengers launches as a covert One World Under Doom crossover, despite Marvel's silence on the link.

The Killuminati, twisted Illuminati duplicates, emerge as key threats to the Marvel Universe heroes.

Bucky Barnes and Black Widow unite dangerous antiheroes like Hulk, Namor, Clea, and Wolverine as the new team.

Namor’s Killuminati counterpart will be a Lovecraftian horror, promising major shocks for upcoming issues.

What they haven't said, and with FOC today, that is clearly a choice that Marvel Comics has made, is that New Avengers (formerly New Thunderbolts*) begins with a One World Under Doom, with the Killuminati spinning out as an unforeseen result of Doom's dominance. Not the first One World Under Doom tie-in to ship without telling anyone (like Iron Man) and with far more relevance to One World Under Doom than official tie-ins like Doctor Strange of Asgard. And beginning in the sequence below, beginning with Winter Soldier taking out Doctor Doom collaborators…

Also, while a number of Killuminati have been revealed—a darker, twisted take on the already dark, twisted Illuminati of the Marvel Universe—one is missing. I understand that Namor's counterpart will be revealed as a Lovecraftian horror, Imperius Rex…

NEW AVENGERS #1

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Ton Lima (CA) Stephen Segovia

Carnage. The Hulk. Namor. Clea. Wolverine. Five of the most dangerous loners and antiheroes in the Marvel Universe. Nothing could make them work together…but Bucky Barnes and the Black Widow are going to give it a shot. Demented duplicates of the Illuminati are threatening the world, and if they figure out how to work together, they'll be as unstoppable as the originals. Bucky and Natasha need allies who will do anything to take the duplicates out – but wrangling a team of killers and monsters presents its own dangers. Welcome to the New Avengers – hope you survive the experience! Rated T+In Shops: Jun 11, 2025 SRP: $4.99

NEW AVENGERS #2

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Ton Lima (CA) Stephen Segovia

SEEING DOUBLE! Deranged duplicates of the Illuminati attack the New Thunderbolts, prompting a surprise visit from Clea Strange! But even with the help of the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, several of the doubles are too powerful to contain. To understand how to stop them, the team needs a genius, one who wasn't connected to the original Illuminati. But their best candidate is big, green and very, very angry… Rated T+In Shops: Jul 16, 2025 SRP: $3.99

